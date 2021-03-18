Warriors Blast Off Against Rockets in 108-94 Win

The Warriors entered this first game of their three-game road trip coming off of a 31-point loss on Monday night, but came back with a vengeance against the Houston Rockets in the Toyota Center, trouncing the young and rebuilding Rockets with a 108-94 on Wednesday night to deal Houston their 18th consecutive loss.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 23 Green - 12 Green - 10 Oubre Jr. - 19 Three Tied - 6 Curry - 8 Curry - 18 Curry - 5 Mannion - 4



HOU Points Rebounds Assists Porter Jr. - 25 Three Tied - 9 Porter Jr. - 7 Wood - 21 Two Tied - 5 Jones - 3 Martin Jr. - 13 Two Tied - 4 Three Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

The difference was made in the second quarter when the Dubs outscored the Rockets 37-17 as part of a “Poole Party” from Jordan Poole. The sophomore guard came off the bench with 15 points in the frame including four 3-pointers on six attempts. His output matched that of Andrew Wiggins for team-high through the first half.

As they headed into halftime, the Dubs had a 68-44 lead that the squad did not give up for the reminder of the game.

Poole finished his night with 23 points and a career-best six made three pointers on 11 attempts. In his five games since returning from the G League bubble in Orlando, Poole has scored 95 points in 113 minutes played and is averaging 19 points per contest.

“Uptempo” was the word of the game as the Warriors were pushing the ball up the court all night. Draymond Green was at the center of two deep outlet passes between he and Stephen Curry in the first and third quarters as the two put on a football-like show on the hardwood. Kelly Oubre Jr. was also on the the receiving end of a deep pass from Poole in the second quarter in a similar play.

Besides showing off some wide receiver-like skills, Green had himself a big stat line. He finished with a season-high of 16 points to go with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Wednesday marked his second triple-double in the last three games and third on the 2020-21 campaign.

Green’s dishes were also ones for the record books. With Wednesday’s game, he had logged 3,152 assists in his career which moved him ahead of Chris Mullin (3,146) for fifth all-time in Warriors franchise history. This comes on the heels of Stephen Curry’s monumental night on Monday when he became the club’s all-time leader in the same statistic.

With this dime, @Money23Green has passed Chris Mullin for fifth-most assists in Warriors' franchise history https://t.co/Bfy12OwKw8 pic.twitter.com/RkN1msjmXx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 18, 2021

Not everything was good news for the Warriors on Wednesday though: right at the end of the third quarter, Stephen Curry put up a contested fade-away three-pointer from the elbow to beat the buzzer. His momentum carried him out of play where he fell onto his tailbone. He left the game with what was later confirmed to be a tailbone contusion.

The Warriors now head to Memphis where they will wrap up their three-game road trip with back-to-back games, starting with a matchup on Friday night (5 p.m., NBCSBA).

More Notables ...