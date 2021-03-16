Game Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 3/17/21

The Dubs tip off a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The Warriors tip off a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season, as the two squads didn’t face each other during the first half of the 2020-21 campaign. In fact, it has been nearly a whole calendar year since the two teams last met on Feb. 20, 2020 when an injury-riddled Dubs team fell to the Rockets at Chase Center 135-105, but both teams have new-look rosters heading into Wednesday’s matchup.

Stephen Curry became the franchise leader in assists, but the Warriors couldn’t keep up with the hot-shooting Lakers in Monday’s 128-97 loss at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 20-20 11-26 9th in West 14th in West PTS: 113.2 (13th) PTS: 107.2 (25th) REB: 42.9 (23rd) REB: 42.5 (27th) AST: 27.7 (1st) AST: 22.1 (28th)

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

HOU: Victor Oladipo, Sterling Brown, Kevin Porter Jr., Jae'Sean Tate and Justin Patton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



HOU: Danuel House Jr. (right knee contusion), Ben McLemore (left ankle sprain) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) are questionable. John Wall (left knee contusion), Eric Gordon (right groin strain), Dante Exum (right claf strain), Rodions Kurucs (left oblique strain), and David Nwaba (right wrist sprain) are out. Team Notes

ENTERING A POOLE PARTY

At 20-20 with 32 games left to make a push for the postseason, the Warriors could use a spark to ignite more consistent play from their second unit. While some can point to the upcoming trade deadline to acquire that difference-maker, it’s possible one can be developing in front of Dub Nation’s eyes. Second-year guard Jordan Poole was one of the top scorers in the Orlando G League bubble, and he’s picked up where he left off since re-joining the Golden State squad. He’s scored at least 14 points in four straight games, shooting at least 50 percent from the floor in each of those games. The second-year guard has scored from the perimeter and while driving to the basket, he’s scored as a primary ball-handler and off the ball, and even though it has been a small sample size, this recent outburst has come against four of the toughest teams in the Western Conference.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Curry (29.3) PTS: Wood (22.0) REB: Green (6.1) REB: Wood (10.2) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Porter Jr. (8.3)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Rockets come into Wednesday’s game having suffered through 16 straight losses entering Tuesday’s home game vs. Atlanta. The Rockets own the third worst shooting percentage in the NBA and have endured a lot of instability this season. From longtime franchise cornerstone James Harden demanding and receiving a trade to a nonstop barrage of injuries, the Rockets haven’t made it easy on first year head coach Stephen Silas. Houston used 25 different starting lineups through their first 37 games this season, and the end result has been that Houston is the second worst shooting team in the NBA at 43.2 percent, and last in 3-point shooting (32.6 percent). But the Rockets still have talent, even in their injury-riddled state. Victor Oladipo has averaged 20.5 points per game over his first 17 games with the Rockets and KJ Martin, the 52nd pick in this past November’s draft, has come on as of late, so by no means should Houston be overlooked.