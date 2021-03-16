Curry Makes More History but Warriors Fall to Lakers

Stephen Curry became the franchise leader in assists on Monday night as the Warriors fell to the Lakers 128-97 at Chase Center.

The two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champ further etched himself in the team’s record books when he assisted a Kelly Oubre transition layup at the 11:00 mark in the third quarter for his second assist of the game, and 4,856th of his career, moving him past Hall of Famer Guy Rodgers (4,855) for the franchise record.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 27 Wiseman - 8 Green - 7 Wiggins - 15 Green - 6 Mannion - 4 Poole - 14 2 Tied - 3 Paschall - 3



LAL Points Rebounds Assists Harrell - 27 James - 10 James - 11 James - 22 Morris - 5 Horton-Tucker - 10 Horton-Tucker - 18 2 More Tied - 5 Schroder - 7 More Stats | Highlights

Although it was his passing that made history, it was his scoring that kept the Warriors in the game with the hot-shooting Lakers in the early going. Curry had the hot hand early with 15 of his 27 points in the first quarter. But the issue for the Warriors, however, was that no other Dubs player entered double figures in scoring until the third quarter.

The game featured six lead changes and four ties in the first quarter that ended with the Lakers up by three, but after that the defending champion Lakers took control of the game, outscoring the Dubs by 12, five and 11 in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Last season’s Sixth Man of the Year with the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell had 19 of his 27 points (11-for-14 FGs) in the first half and LeBron James (22 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, 8-for-13 FGs) tallied his fourth triple-double of the season as the Lakers shot 69 percent from the floor over the first two quarters and 63 percent for the game.

With the loss, the Warriors drop their three-game season series with the Lakers 2-1. If the teams meet again this season, it will be in the playoffs. Until that potential matchup, there’s still plenty to be determined for the Warriors, who stand at 20-20 with 32 games left in the regular season.

After splitting two home games in two days, the Warriors will hit the road for a three-game trip that opens in Houston on Wednesday and continues with two straight games in Memphis on Friday and Saturday.