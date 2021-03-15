Game Preview: Warriors vs. Lakers - 3/15/21

Warriors host Lakers at Chase Center on Monday night.

powered by

BACK AT IT AGAINST ANOTHER WESTERN FOE

There’s no rest for the weary as the Warriors wrap up their home back-to-back with another matchup Monday night. After a win on Warriors Ground over the Western Conference’s first place Utah Jazz, the Dubs roll right into the next one when they face the Los Angeles Lakers who sit at third. This game will be the third and final time these two clubs face each other this season, with the squads splitting the season series thus far.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs tipped off their back-to-back set with a 131-119 win over the conference-leading Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Sunday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 20-19 25-13 9th in West 3rd in West PTS: 113.6 (13th) PTS: 111.2 (21st) REB: 43.3 (21st) REB: 45.3 (8th) AST: 27.7 (1st) AST: 24.4 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

LAL: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Markieff Morris and Damian Jones INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

LAL: TBD. Team Notes

WIGGINS’ CONTINUED CONSISTENCY

Andrew Wiggins is coming off a season-high 28-point performance, shooting an efficient 12-for-16 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. The Warriors’ wing also set the tone defensively, attacking passing lanes and adding three rebounds and three steals in the feat. Wiggins offensive output has been quite consistent, with the forward tallying double-digits in every game except one this season and averaging 17.2 points per game through the season. Sunday was Wiggins’ ninth 20-point effort of the season.

.@22wiggins is on a mission (to get buckets) pic.twitter.com/20faAZISpV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (29.3) PTS: James (25.6) REB: Green (6.1) REB: Davis (8.4) AST: Green (8.5) AST: James (7.8)

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Lakers have been without All-Star forward Anthony Davis for their last 10 games, and struggled in that time going 4-6 while slipping below the second-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings. On top of that, Davis is expected to miss the next two weeks as he continues to rehab from an Achilles injury. With Davis and other Lakers missing time due to ongoing injuries, the Lakers have leaned on LeBron James (26 points), Dennis Schroder (19), Montrezl Harrell (15.9) and Kyle Kuzma (14.4) to fill the scoring void in that time. Though the loss of Davis has had an impact on the team’s performance, they are a deep and experienced team that still has the same core of players who brought Los Angeles an NBA Championship last season.