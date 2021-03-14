Warriors Set Tone Early, Top Utah Jazz in Sunday Matinee

The Warriors had their work cut out for them on Sunday when facing the NBA’s top team in the Utah Jazz (28-9, .757), but the Dubs’ early effort and strong play in the fourth quarter kept them on top of the Jazz to capture the 131-119 win on Sunday at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Green - 12 Green - 12 Wiggins - 28 Oubre Jr. - 7 Curry - 9 Poole - 18 Curry - 5 Poole - 3



UTA Points Rebounds Assists Mitchell / Gobert - 24 Gobert - 28 Ingles - 7 Conley - 23 Favors - 6 Conley - 6 Clarkson - 21 Ingles / Clarkson - 5 O'Neale - 5 More Stats | Highlights

The victory was the result of a team effort, as both the starters and second unit each had their critical contributions, from opening tip through the final buzzer, that led to the Warriors’ win.

The tone was set in the first quarter by Stephen Curry, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday, when he started the game off with a bang: he splashed a 3-of-4 early three-pointers for a 14-point quarter.

It was more than his hot hand that had an impact in the first 12 minutes though, as the team’s defense was put on full display. The Warriors scored on consecutive scoring plays that were both initiated on the defensive end. Tied 2-2, Andrew Wiggins stripped a driving Bojan Bogdanovic, drove the ball up court, did a quick give-and-go with Curry, then finished the play with a two-handed jam. Curry knocked the ball away from Donovan Mitchell on the Jazz’ next possession, which Green then took down court for two points after following up his initial missed attempt.

In the first quarter alone the Warriors logged four steals and seven points off of turnovers, part of which fueled a 15-0 run for the team through the first frame, which ended with the Dubs up 33-22.

But the real test came at the start of the second quarter when Head Coach Steve Kerr deployed the new-look second unit — Nico Mannion, Jordan Poole, Kent Bazemore, Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Wiseman — which struggled Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. But in Sunday’s game, they stood their ground against the Jazz. Especially effective in the second quarter was Jordan Poole who erupted for 10 points with two three-pointers splashed in his first seven minutes off the bench.

The unit’s first appearance in the game ended in success as they allowed the Jazz’s offense, ranked third best in the NBA entering the game, to only take three points out of what started as an 11-point lead entering the quarter. After the starters subbed back in at the five minute mark of the second frame the Dubs expanded their lead even more, ending the first half up 67-54 and never handing over that lead the rest of the game.

Curry finished with a game-high 32 points on 6-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. He also notched nine assists, leaving him one shy of matching the Warriors’ franchise record set by Guy Rodgers (4,855).

Also, coming out with strong showings in the starting unit were Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Wiggins was the second leading scorer in the game with 28 points to go with three steals, while Green had himself a triple-double (11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists) with four steals.

Poole ended his night with 18 points to lead the Warriors’ bench, making three of his five shots from beyond the arc. But right behind him was rookie James Wiseman who added 16 points of his own.

Up Next: There’s no rest for the weary. After facing the two of the top-four teams in the Western Conference in the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, the Warriors are right back at it on Monday night (7:30, NBCSBA, ESPN) as they wrap up their back-to-back by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, who are also among the top dogs of the West.

