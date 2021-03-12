Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 3/14/21

The Warriors return home to the Bay Area for back-to-back games at Chase Center.

DEFENDING WARRIORS GROUND AGAINST WEST’S TOP DOGS

The Warriors return home to the Bay Area for back-to-back games on the Chase Center hardwood, both against foes who sit atop the standings of the Western Conference. The home set tips off with a matinee matchup against the first place Utah Jazz on Sunday (1 p.m., NBCSBA and NBA TV). These two clubs met earlier in the season in Utah where the Dubs became one of many victims during the Jazz’s 22-2 hot streak from Jan. 8 through Feb. 17.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors struggled to knock off the All-Star break rust as they shot just 25 percent (9-for-36) from beyond the arc, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 130-104. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 19-19 27-9 10th in West 1st in West PTS: 113.1 (14th) PTS: 116.6 (3rd) REB: 43.3 (21st) REB: 48.0 (2nd) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 23.9 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

UTA: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

UTA: TBD. Team Notes

OUBRE CONTINUES TO STRING STRONG GAMES TOGETHER

With Thursday night’s 15-point outing, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has now logged 17 straight games scoring in double figures. He is averaging 19.7 points per game over that span while hitting 50.6 percent of his shots from the field. "We love him," President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers said on NBC Sports Bay Area’s 'Dubs Talk' podcast last week. "We'd love to have him continue with us and hopefully we can figure that out.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Curry (29.3) PTS: Mitchell (24.7) REB: Green (6.1) REB: Gobert (13.1) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Conley (5.7)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

The Utah Jazz are in first place by no mistake: the team went on an incredible 22-2 run through most of January and February. It should comes as no surprise they have done so well either as the Jazz are among top five in points per game, offensive rating, opponent’s points per game and defensive rating, meaning they do it all on both sides of the court. Utah has six players who average double figures in scoring, five of which averaged at least 2.5 splashes per game (Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles) while center Rudy Gobert averages 2.7 blocks per contest. The Dubs saw all of this in effect in their first meeting of the season as the Jazz, the most prolific three-point shooting team in the NBA, seemingly could not miss their three-pointers in the first half while holding the Warriors to 45 percent from the field for the game.