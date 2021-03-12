Warriors Falter in First Game Back from All-Star Break

Both the Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers showed some early All-Star break rust, but the Warriors were unable to shake theirs while the Clippers vaulted themselves into a comfortable lead with a big second quarter and downed the Dubs 130-104 Thursday at Staples Center.

It was a tight game after the first quarter where the Dubs were just down 28-26, even after starting the game 1-for-10 from the field. The Warriors started the second quarter by rolling out a new second unit that featured Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Paschall, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion. The new unit struggled to gain some familiarity with each other, and that is where things went awry for the Dubs as the Clippers came out on a 17-7 run through the first five-plus minutes of the quarter.

The Warriors subbed back their starters in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney (Oubre remained on the court) with 4:39 left and still within striking distance, down 48-35. But the Clippers kept it rolling, dropping 31 points while the Dubs’ could muster just 17 in the entire second quarter.

The Warriors were unable to overcome the 59-43 halftime deficit, which was due in part to 10 first half turnovers. The Dubs were down by as much as 39 to Los Angeles, who entered the game as the fourth seed of the Western Conference, and could never shake their cold slump at the perimeter as they finished shooting 25 percent (9-for-36) from beyond the arc.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Two Tied - 15 Wiggins - 8 Poole - 4 Three Tied - 14 Wiseman - 7 Two Tied - 3 Green - 12 Oubre Jr. - 6 Three Tied - 2



LAC Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 28 Ibaka - 14 George - 5 George - 17 Leonard - 9 Two Tied - 4 Ibaka - 16 George - 7 Williams - 3 More Stats | Highlights

It was not all doom-and-gloom for the Dubs though as they found a spark of energy in the fourth quarter.

Rookie James Wiseman did not enter the game until the fourth quarter got started, and he made his presence felt in limited playing time: the center posted 14 points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes. His activity fueled a 36-point fourth quarter for the Dubs.

Also joining him for extended playing time were fellow rookie Nico Mannion and sophomore Jordan Poole, who also had double-digit scoring nights off the bench. Mannion had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Poole added 14 points on two splashes to go with four dimes.

The Dubs now prepare for a home back-to-back at Chase Center against two more of the top teams in the Western Conference as they face the Utah Jazz on Sunday (1 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV), followed by the Los Angeles Lakers.

More Notables ...