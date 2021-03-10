Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 3/11/21

The Warriors tip off the second half of the NBA season with a visit to Los Angeles where they will face the Clippers Thursday night.

TIPPING OFF THE SECOND HALF IN L.A.

The Warriors come out of the All-Star break with a 19-18 record, placing them ninth in the Western Conference standings. It is a wild, wild conference though as the Dubs are just 2.5 games out of sixth as they sit amongst a pack of five teams that are just three games apart from each other. But now after a week off, the Warriors get their second half of the NBA season started against one of the top teams in the West on Thursday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on the road. This will be the third and final meeting between these clubs after they split a back-to-back set at Chase Center, which was capped off by a Dubs’ 22-point comeback victory and Stephen Curry 38-point night on Jan. 8.

LAST TIME OUT

Jordan Poole dropped a career-high 26 points and James Wiseman logged a double-double, but it was not enough in the Dubs' 120-98 loss to the Phoenix Suns. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 19-18 24-14 9th in West 4th in West PTS: 113.4 (13th) PTS: 114.8 (7th) REB: 43.3 (22nd) REB: 44.2 (16th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 24.4 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Nico Mannion, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and James Wiseman

LAC: Patrick Beverley, Reggie Jackson, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), and Alen Smailagić (G League) are out. Team Notes

LAC: TBD. Team Notes

STEPH CONTINUES TO SPLASH

Stephen Curry’s 2020-21 campaign has been splash-filled to say the least. He leads the NBA in 3-point shots made (169) and is in the midst of making the third most 3-pointers per game (4.8) in his career, second only to his mark of 5.1 set during both the 2018-19 season and his unanimous MVP season of 2015-16. His prolific splashing this year carried through this past weekend where Curry put on a show at All-Star Weekend. The festivities started with the 3-Point Contest where Curry made 39 out of all 54 of his shots in two rounds of competition, including 3-of-4 shots from a new range at over 30 feet from the bucket, to win the event for the second time in his career. The splashes didn’t stop there as he took to the court for his seventh All-Star Game appearance where he knocked down eight of his 16 attempts, including some bombs from half court. He finished the game with 28 points in 22 minutes played. Curry has not only been a walking highlight reel from beyond the arc, but he is also amongst the top of the league in other scoring categories and statistics as well:

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (29.7) PTS: Leonard (26.6) REB: Green (6.1) REB: Zubac (7.0) AST: Green (8.6) AST: George (5.4)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers scuffled their way into the All-Star break going 3-6 in their final nine games, including dropping each of their last three contests against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards by 5-or-less points. Despite the recent struggles, the team remains a clear threat on offense as they score the seventh most points in the NBA (114.8) and have the third best offensive rating (117.9), all while leading the league in 3-point percentage (41.9). Their All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have combined for over 50 points per game, while remaining top defenders as well. George and veteran Marcus Morris are among those contributing to the high splash rate as they are making treys at career-high rates of 45 and 46.4 percent, respectively. The Clippers are a deep, experienced team led by a NBA Champion head coach in Ty Lue, so they are unlikely to continue scuffling for long.