Warriors Lose a Nail-Biter in Portland

There have been several memorable Stephen Curry-Damian Lillard battles over the years, and you can add one more chapter to that book after the Warriors’ 108-106 loss in Portland on Wednesday night.

Both players had big moments in the fourth quarter, but Lillard’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.0 seconds left in the game, and a game-saving defensive play on the ensuing possession, left the Dubs with a disappointing defeat.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 35 Green - 9 Green - 12 Wiggins - 14 Looney - 8 Curry - 5 Bazemore - 12 Curry - 7 Wanamaker - 4



POR Points Rebounds Assists Lillard - 22 Kanter - 14 Lillard - 6 Anthony - 22 Covington - 9 Anthony - 4 Covington - 15 Lillard - 5 Trent - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry had 35 points and Draymond Green had 12 assists and nine rebounds, not to mention a go-ahead 3-pointer as the shotclock was winding down just moments before Lillard’s eventual game-winner, but the Warriors wound up falling just short.

Lillard shot just 6-for-17 from the field for 22 points, but he had eight points in the final 2:06 of the game, and a game-saving defensive play when he drew a charge on Draymond Green on a potential game-tying possession for the Warriors.

But the Warriors still had a chance when the Blazers missed a pair of free throws in the closing seconds. Damion Lee grabbed a defensive rebound on the second missed free throw, took a few dribbles up the court and launched a potential game-winning shot from half-court as time expired. The shot fell short, and the Warriors lost the season series with Portland, 2-1.

A close game for the final three and a half quarters, neither team led by more than six points in the second half. The game featured 13 lead changes, 11 of which came in the final two quarters. In fact, each of the four quarters were decided by three points or less.

Although it was close, the Warriors led for most of the game. They scored the first 10 points of the game and held a 13-point lead early, but Portland had an answer and the Warriors could never create enough separation.

Andrew Wiggins had 14 points and Kent Bazemore added 12 while starting in place of Kelly Oubre Jr., who sat out the game after spraining his left wrist in practice on Tuesday, but the Warriors shot just 42.3 percent from the floor and were outscored 22-9 on free throws. That, along with Lillard’s late-game heroics, proved to be the difference.

The Warriors won’t have much time to think about this one, as they will play their final game before the All-Star break on Thursday in Phoenix.

