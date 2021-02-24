Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pacers - 2/24/21

The Dubs are right back at it as they meet the Pacers in Indinaa on Wednesday to wrap up the four-game road trip.

FINAL GAME OF THE ROAD TRIP FROM THE FIELDHOUSE

On the heels of their first win of the road trip, the Warriors head straight into their next matchup as they wrap up their back-to-back to conclude their East Coast swing with a Wednesday evening game against the Indiana Pacers. This will be the second time the two clubs meet this season as the Dubs came up short in a 105-95 loss in their first meeting this season. The Dubs are now 6-9 on the road as they seek a road trip split on Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry tallied a team-high 37 points in the Dubs’ 114-106 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 17-15 15-14 8th in West 4th in East PTS: 114.3 (10th) PTS: 113.4 (13th) REB: 43.6 (20th) REB: 43.0 (25th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 26.8 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

IND: Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), Jordan Poole (G League), Nico Mannion (G League) and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out. Team Notes

IND: Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture). Team Notes

BRINGING BACK THE BIGS

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Knicks, Kevon Looney had missed the previous 10 games with a left ankle sprain and James Wiseman was unavailable for 11 contests with a left wrist sprain. They both returned in the team’s showdown against New York and immediately made it clear that the squad didn’t miss just their overall verticality and length, but also what unique traits they bring to the hardwood. Though Looney notched just two points by making his lone field goal attempt, he contributed six rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes. Looney’s plus-minus of +17 ranked third on the team behind Stephen Curry and Draymond Green (both +19). Meanwhile Wiseman returned to his role off the bench, where he had been in the four games prior to suffering his injury, and logged 14 points in 16 minutes. His presence in the paint was felt, while he also reminded Dub Nation about his athleticism with one nifty spin-move.

Wiseman with the stop.

Wiseman with the score.



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/YXBc3T6i12 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Curry (30.2) PTS: Brogdon (21.6) REB: Oubre (6.0) REB: Sabonis (11.6) AST: Green (8.3) AST: Brogdon (6.6)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Indiana Pacers enter Wednesday’s game seemingly a bit streaky having lost four in a row before winning three of their next four. However, anything they had done in their last few games means nothing as the Pacers have not played in a week as their contests had been postponed due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Wednesday’s matchup will be the Pacers first NBA play since Feb. 17, in which Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis recorded a career-high 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Sabonis posted a double-double in each of the first 16 games for the Pacers and has tallied three triple-doubles this season. Guard Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points to the feat, going 12-for-22 from the field and 6-for-7 from 3-point range, scratching his fourth 30-plus point outing of the season. Additionally, Pacers’ centerpiece Myles Turner has All-Defensive team pursuits, leading the league with an average of 3.5 blocks per game. The six-year veteran finished fourth last season in blocks per game (2.2), scratching his fourth consecutive season ranked in the top four in NBA blocks.