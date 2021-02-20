Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hornets - 2/20/21

The Warrriors road trip continues with a Saturday night showdown against the Charlotte Hornets.

BOUNCE BACK IN BUZZ CITY

Following Friday’s loss, the Warriors are right back at it on Saturday as the squad wraps up a road back-to-back in Charlotte to face the Hornets (5 p.m., NBCSBA). The two clubs played twice in the 2019-20 COVID-shortened season, with Saturday marking the first meeting between the squads this season. The Warriors will meet the Hornets twice this month, once on Saturday in Charlotte and back home at Chase Center next week.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors came close to repeating a second half comeback but fell short in the final seconds of Friday’s 124-120 loss to the Magic in Orlando. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHA 16-14 13-15 8th in West 8th in East PTS: 114.8 (7th) PTS: 111.3 (20th) REB: 43.9 (18th) REB: 44.6 (11th) AST: 27.9 (2nd) AST: 27.5 (3rd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

CHA: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges and Cody Zeller INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Kevon Looney (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), James Wiseman (left wrist), Jordan Poole (G League), Nico Mannion (G League) and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out. Team Notes

CHA: TBD. Team Notes

OUBRE’S UPTICK CONTINUES

Kelly Oubre Jr. is finding his rhythm, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the Dubs’ recent defeat on Friday. Oubre went 10-for-18 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range as he tallied double figures in his 11th consecutive game this season. Oubre’s output and explosiveness on both sides of the ball is apparent, recording three consecutive double-doubles this month (2/9, 2/11, 2/13). Oubre’s uptick in February continues as he averages 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc in the last ten games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA PTS: Curry (29.9) PTS: Hayward (22.3) REB: Wiseman (6.1) REB: Zeller (8.0) AST: Green (8.3) AST: Ball (6.1)

CHARLOTTE SCOUTING REPORT

The Charlotte Hornets are led in scoring by trusted veteran Gordon Hayward (22.3 points), but at the core, they’re a quickly developing and dynamic team. The Hornets are the third youngest team in the NBA, and that can be seen as beyond Hayward, their next five top scorers are all 26 years old or younger. Each of those five — Terry Rozier (20.6 points), LaMelo Ball (14.6), Devonte’ Graham (13.7), P.J. Washington (11.2) and Malik Monk (10.5) -- can score in bunches. Of note is the third overall pick of the 2020 draft in Ball as he has come alive in February and has averaged 20.9 points, 3.1 treys on 43.9 percent from beyond the arc, 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals in the month. This team will find ways to score on their opponents; they are third in the league in assists as they work together in distributing the scoring.