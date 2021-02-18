Game Preview: Warriors vs. Magic - 2/19/21

The Dubs tip off a four-game East Coast swing on Friday with a matchup against the Orlando Magic.

WARRIORS READY FOR AN EAST COAST SWING

After winning three of four games on their homestand and four of their last five overall, the Warriors head to Orlando where they will face the Magic. The Dubs are still seeking their first three-game winning streak of the 2020-21 campaign, and have a chance at doing so to tip off their East Coast trip after winning their last two at home. Besides being on the road for the next four games, the Warriors will play just one home game out of their next eight contests leading up to the All-Star break.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors didn’t hold a lead until 51 minutes and 28 seconds into the game, but somehow, someway posted an improbable 120-112 overtime win over the Heat at Chase Center on Wednesday night. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ORL 16-13 11-18 7th in West 12th in East PTS: 114.7 (7th) PTS: 104.9 (28th) REB: 43.8 (20th) REB: 46.9 (4th) AST: 27.6 (2nd) AST: 22.2 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

ORL: Michael Carter-Williams, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark, Dwayne Bacon and Nikola Vučević INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Kevon Looney (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), James Wiseman (left wrist), Jordan Poole (G League), Nico Mannion (G League) and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out. Team Notes

ORL: Cole Anthony (fractured rib), Markelle Fults (torn ACL), Aaron Gordon (sprained ankle) and Jonathan Issac (recovery from knee surgery) are out. Team Notes

COMEBACK WARRIORS

The Dubs came back from a 19-point deficit in Wednesday’s game against Miami, marking the sixth time this season they have overcome a double-digit deficit. Even in the fourth quarter, the squad was down by as much as 15 (96-81, 9:24). But by forcing OT, then claiming their first lead of the night and eventual victory in the extra frame, the Warriors completed their largest fourth-quarter comeback win dating back to 2014-15, per ESPN Stats & Info. Head Coach Steve Kerr said after the victory: “It was just a great, great win. The guys played so hard, really the whole night.” To accomplish the feat, the Warriors had four players score at least 20 points: Kent Bazemore (26), Stephen Curry (25), Kelly Oubre Jr. (23) and Andrew Wiggins (23). The last time Golden State had four 20-point scorers in the same contest was Nov. 11, 2016 against the Los Angeles Lakers when Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Ian Clark each scored 20-plus points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL PTS: Curry (30.0) PTS: Vucevic (23.4) REB: Wiseman (6.1) REB: Vucevic (11.6) AST: Green (8.3) AST: Randle (5.0)

ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT

Though the Orlando Magic started the season strong, the team has struggled and gone 7-17 since the calendar flipped to 2021. Through that time they have navigated a number of injuries, including losing some of their key players; rookie guard Cole Anthony is out through the All-Star break, Aaron Gordon is expected to miss all of February, and Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Issac both will miss the remainder of the season to knee injuries. Despite the rough year, the Magic have put together some impressive performances of late. They enter Friday’s matchup against the Warriors on the heels of a win over one of the best defensive teams this season in the New York Knicks. And starting center Nikola Vučević has been on a tear in his last nine games in which he has logged seven double-doubles and two games with 40-or-more points, averaging 24.4 points and 13.6 rebounds in that span. He alone can be a difference maker as the Dubs enter Saturday’s game still without any of their centers in James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and Marquese Chriss.