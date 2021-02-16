Game Preview: Warriors vs. Heat - 2/17/21

The Dubs wrap up their homestand by hosting the reigning Eastern Conference Champions: the Miami Heat.

MIAMI BRINGING THE HEAT TO CHASE CENTER

Now winners of three of their last four games, the Warriors wrap up their homestand against Eastern Conference foes by hosting the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. This will be the only matchup between the clubs on the hardwood at Chase Center, and a second meeting this season between the two clubs is expected to be announced soon along with the remainder of the schedule for the second half of this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Another third quarter surge, including a 21-8 run through a five-minute span of game action, allowed the Warriors to expanded on a 10-point halftime lead and down the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIA 15-13 11-16 8th in West 10th in East PTS: 114.5 (8th) PTS: 106.6 (27th) REB: 43.8 (21st) REB: 42.0 (30th) AST: 27.4 (3rd) AST: 25.4 (11th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

MIA: Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Kevon Looney (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), James Wiseman (left wrist), Jordan Poole (G League), Nico Mannion (G League) and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out. Team Notes

MIA: TBD. Team Notes

DRAYMOND SERVING UP DISHES

Draymond Green has been on a roll as of late and a guiding force for the Warriors’ offense. But he’s not doing it by scoring, rather by running the offense, finding his teammates, and dishing assists while they score. Monday’s night was the latest of his dime-dropping performances in which he tied a career-high of 16 assists (four times in his career) in the team’s win over the Cavaliers. Over his last seven games, during which time Green has been the Dubs’ starting center due to injuries to other bigs, he is averaging 12.3 assists per contest while notching at least 15 dishes in three of those. Green’s 86 assists over his last seven games are the most ever by a starting center dating back to 1970-71, when starters were first tracked, per Elias Sports Bureau.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA PTS: Curry (30.1) PTS: Butler (19.9) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Adebayo (9.4) AST: Green (8.3) AST: Butler (7.1)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

The Miami Heat were last season’s Eastern Conference Champions and had a strong showing in the Orlando bubble before dropping the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers. Though Miami entered the 2020-21 campaign with much of the same core, they have had a rough season thus far as many players have missed time due to League Health and Safety Protocols. As such the team has been streaky as of late: the Heat went 1-7, won 4 straight, and now enter Wednesday’s contest after losing their last two games to two of the top dogs of the Western Conference in the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. However, like any Eric-Spoelstra-led team, this squad cannot be discounted as they still hold their opponents to the seventh fewest points per game in the league (110.1) amid the roster troubles. Miami also put their scoring on display against the Clippers, whose defense is nearly on par with that of the Heat, as center Bam Adebayo went off for 30 points while guards Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each logged 27 points. This is a deep team filled with a blend of experience and youth that is undoubtedly looking to repeat, if not improve on, last season’s finish.