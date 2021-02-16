Draymond Green’s 16 Assists Guides Dubs to Win Over Cavaliers
Stephen Curry Led All Scorers With 36 Points, Draymond Green Ties Career-High in Assists
Though the Dubs were unable to shake the Cleveland Cavaliers through the first half, Draymond Green dished seven of his 16 assists on the night in a Warriors’ 37-point third quarter that led to the squad’s eventual 129-98 win over the Cavaliers on Monday night at Chase Center.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 36
|Green / Paschall - 8
|Green - 16
|Wiggins - 15
|Toscano-Anderson / Lee - 5
|Curry - 6
|Oubre Jr. / Paschall - 14
|Wiggins - 4
|Wanamaker - 4
|
CLE
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Sexton - 23
|Allen - 14
|Sexton - 5
|Osman - 17
|Osman - 10
|Stevens - 4
|Garland - 16
|Wade / Dotson - 6
|Garland / Okoro - 3
The Warriors went on a 21-8 run for a five-minute span through the third frame, during which time starters and reserves all contributed to the action.
Stephen Curry led the charge through the game-changing span with seven points. Following the Dubs’ two-time MVP were Juan Toscano-Anderson and Mychal Mulder who contributed six points each, but doing it in their own ways: Toscano-Anderson scored on one inside play and made all four of his free-throw attempts, while Mulder splashed two shots from beyond the arc.
The Warriors’ big quarter expanded on a 10-point lead at halftime and grew to a 101-84 advantage following the third quarter outburst.
Green’s 16 dishes matched his career-high, while also adding another fully-loaded stat line of six points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal . Through his last seven games, Green is averaging 12.3 assists per matchup and has logged four contests in which he has recoded at least 15 dishes.
Stephen Curry had a 36-point night on an efficient 13-of-19 (68.4 percent) on field goals and 7-for-11 (63.6 percent) from beyond the arc in 30 minutes of action. He also extended his streak of 25-or-more points per game up to 10 games.
Neither Green nor Curry re-entered the game for the fourth quarter following the Dubs’ outburst in the third frame.
Toscano-Anderson ended his night with 13 points and five boards, while Andrew Wiggins continued his strong two-way play with 15 points on a 2-of-4 night from deep while adding two steals and a block on the defensive end.
Up Next: The Warriors wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Miami Heat (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).
