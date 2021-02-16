Draymond Green’s 16 Assists Guides Dubs to Win Over Cavaliers

Though the Dubs were unable to shake the Cleveland Cavaliers through the first half, Draymond Green dished seven of his 16 assists on the night in a Warriors’ 37-point third quarter that led to the squad’s eventual 129-98 win over the Cavaliers on Monday night at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 36 Green / Paschall - 8 Green - 16 Wiggins - 15 Toscano-Anderson / Lee - 5 Curry - 6 Oubre Jr. / Paschall - 14 Wiggins - 4 Wanamaker - 4



CLE Points Rebounds Assists Sexton - 23 Allen - 14 Sexton - 5 Osman - 17 Osman - 10 Stevens - 4 Garland - 16 Wade / Dotson - 6 Garland / Okoro - 3 More Stats | Highlights

The Warriors went on a 21-8 run for a five-minute span through the third frame, during which time starters and reserves all contributed to the action.

Stephen Curry led the charge through the game-changing span with seven points. Following the Dubs’ two-time MVP were Juan Toscano-Anderson and Mychal Mulder who contributed six points each, but doing it in their own ways: Toscano-Anderson scored on one inside play and made all four of his free-throw attempts, while Mulder splashed two shots from beyond the arc.

The Warriors’ big quarter expanded on a 10-point lead at halftime and grew to a 101-84 advantage following the third quarter outburst.

Green’s 16 dishes matched his career-high, while also adding another fully-loaded stat line of six points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal . Through his last seven games, Green is averaging 12.3 assists per matchup and has logged four contests in which he has recoded at least 15 dishes.

Stephen Curry had a 36-point night on an efficient 13-of-19 (68.4 percent) on field goals and 7-for-11 (63.6 percent) from beyond the arc in 30 minutes of action. He also extended his streak of 25-or-more points per game up to 10 games.

Neither Green nor Curry re-entered the game for the fourth quarter following the Dubs’ outburst in the third frame.

Toscano-Anderson ended his night with 13 points and five boards, while Andrew Wiggins continued his strong two-way play with 15 points on a 2-of-4 night from deep while adding two steals and a block on the defensive end.

Up Next: The Warriors wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Miami Heat (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).