Game Preview: Warriors vs. Cavaliers - 2/15/21

The Dubs continue their homestand with a matchup against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

CAVS COME TO TOWN

Now (1-1) on their homestand, the Warriors welcome another Eastern Conference foe to Chase Center as the Cleveland Cavaliers make this season's lone visit to the Bay Area on Monday. Like Saturday’s game against the Nets, this is the first time ever Cleveland will play in the Warriors’ new home as their meeting last season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shortened season.

LAST TIME OUT

The three-point shooting was not there for the Dubs when they faced off against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The team shot 4-for-20 on 3-pointers in the first half, and 9-for-34 for the game while the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 62 points to had the Dubs a 134-117 loss. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CLE 14-13 10-17 8th in West 13th in East PTS: 113.9 (10th) PTS: 103.9 (29th) REB: 43.9 (18th) REB: 43.6 (24th) AST: 27.1 (3rd) AST: 23.1 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

CLE: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Taurean Prince and Andre Drummond INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Kevon Looney (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab), James Wiseman (left wrist), Jordan Poole (G League), Nico Mannion (G League) and Alen Smailagic (G League) are out. Team Notes

CLE: Kevin Love (calf) and Larry Nance Jr. (finger) are out. Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) is TBD. Team Notes

OUBRE JR.’S TRIO OF DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Kelly Oubre Jr. is on a three-game streak in which he has logged back-to-back-to-back double-doubles. The new Dubs got his party started in the Dubs’ final game of the Texas road trip when he logged 12 points and 10 boards against the San Antonio Spurs. Now in the first two games back at home, he consistently continued to grab 10 rebounds per game while logging 17 points against both the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets. Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.3 points and 10 rebounds per game while adding two steals across those games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE PTS: Curry (29.9) PTS: Sexton (22.8) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Drummond (13.5) AST: Green (8.0) AST: Garland (5.4)

CLEVELAND SCOUTING REPORT

The Cleveland Cavaliers come to the Bay Area for the second game of a back-to-back following their Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. This season has been a bit of a transitional one for the team: J.B. Bickerstaff is in his first full season as head coach after they made a mid-season coaching change last year, and Cleveland picked up two young additions to their frontcourt in 22-year-old Jarret Allen and 26-year old Taurean Prince as part of the four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The Cavaliers won their first two games with Allen and Prince, but have since been on a 2-9 skid including dropping their last six straight games prior to their California double-header. While among the middle of the league in defense, the team struggles on the offensive end as they rank among the bottom of the league in points per game.