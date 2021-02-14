Warriors Overpowered by Nets in Kevin Durant’s Return to Bay Area

The Warriors remain without a three-game winning streak this season after falling to the Nets 134-117 on Saturday night at Chase Center.

The Dubs have won consecutive games on six occasions this season, but lost their quest to extend this latest streak when Brooklyn went on a 15-4 run to end the first quarter. The Nets took the lead during that run and never relinquished it.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 27 Oubre - 10 Green - 8 Wiggins - 17 Green - 7 Curry - 5 Oubre - 17 Two Tied - 4 Lee - 4



BKN Points Rebounds Assists Irving - 23 Harden - 8 Harden - 16 Durant - 20 Brown - 7 Durant - 6 Harden - 19 Two Tied - 6 Two Tied - 4 More Stats | Highlights

Struggles from the perimeter were costly for the Dubs, as they shot 4-for-20 on 3-pointers in the first half, and 9-for-34 for the game. Even Stephen Curry, who entered the game with an NBA-record tying 13 straight games with at least four made threes had a hard time connecting from distance, going 2-for-9 on threes.

Curry, however, was very effective attacking the basket, making all eight of his two-point attempts. He had 12 of his game-high 27 points in a back-and-forth first quarter that featured six ties and six lead changes before Brooklyn’s run to end the period.

Kevin Durant had 20 points in his first game in the Bay Area since playing in three, and winning two, NBA Finals with the Warriors (more on that below), part of a balanced Brooklyn attack that saw nine Nets players score in the first quarter alone. James Harden complimented his 19-point effort with 16 assists, while Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 23 points. All five starters scored at least 15 points for the Nets, who shot 53.8 percent from the floor, marking the first Warriors opponent to shoot better than 50 percent in 24 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors for his third straight double-double, the longest such streak of his career, and Draymond Green tallied seven rebounds and eight assists, ending his streak of consecutive games with 10-plus assists at five. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and Eric Paschall scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter, but the Dubs never cut their deficit to single digits in the second half.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 14-13 on the season, and they’ll look to get back on track on Monday with a home matchup vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

WELCOMING KD BACK TO THE BAY

Saturday’s game marked Kevin Durant’s first game in the Bay Area since he played for the Warriors for three seasons from 2016 to 2019. With the game played without fans in attendance, Dub Nation was not able to show their appreciation to the two-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP. But still, the organization was able to play the below tribute video on Chase Center’s videoboard during a break in the action in the first quarter.