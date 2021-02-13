Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nets - 2/13/21

The Dubs host the Brooklyn Nets for their first-ever visit to Chase Center.

WARRIORS HOST NETS IN KD’S RETURN TO THE BAY AREA

Following the Dubs’ comeback win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the squad hosts the Brooklyn Nets for a Saturday night showdown on the home hardwood at Chase Center. This will mark Kevin Durant’s first game in the Bay Area since playing for the Warriors for three seasons 2016 to 2019, and this will also be the Nets’ first ever visit to the Warriors’ new home in San Francisco as their first matchup was to take place during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors held the Magic scoreless for a stretch of five minutes and 14 seconds through the fourth quarter for a 16-0 run that propelled the squad into a 111-105 victory. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BKN 14-12 15-12 8th in West 3rd in East PTS: 113.8 (11th) PTS: 120.4 (2nd) REB: 44.2 (17th) REB: 44.4 (15th) AST: 27.2 (3rd) AST: 26.7 (6th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan-Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

BKN: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown and DeAndre Jordan INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (ankle), Kevon Looney (ankle), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (left wrist) are out. Team Notes

BKN: Spencer Dinwiddie (torn ACL), Nicholas Claxton (knee), Iman Shumpert (hamstrong) and DeAndre Jordan (personal) are out. Team Notes

DUBS ON DEFENSE

After holding the Magic to 39.2 percent shooting (38-for-97), Golden State brought their opponent’s field goal percentage to 43.6 on the 2020-21 season, which is the second best in the league and trails the New York Knicks by just a fraction (43.5 percent). Thursday’s performance marked the 23rd consecutive game in which the Warriors held their opponent to a field goal shooting percentage under 50 percent, their longest such streak since a 25-consecutive game streak dating back to the 2018-2019 campaign (12/27/18 – 2/25/19).

TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN PTS: Curry (30.0) PTS: Durant (29.5) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Harden (8.2) AST: Green (8.0) AST: Harden (11.3)

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

The Nets enter this matchup having recently gone through a mid-season roster rebuild after acquiring 2017-18 MVP James Harden. In his 13 games with his new team, Harden has continued to play at an elite level as he has scored 23.3 points and dished 11.3 assists per game while playing alongside two other superstars in Kevin Durant (29.5 points) and Kyrie Irving (27.9). Despite the unquestionable talent and firepower on the team, Brooklyn has struggled to remain consistent following the acquisition of Harden. In the eight games following the trade to acquire the guard the Nets went 6-2, but since then have gone 2-4 while allowing 122 points per game to their opponents. Brooklyn is second in the league in scoring (120.4 scored per game), so defense is a determining factor in how their games go.