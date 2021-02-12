Warriors Outlast Magic in Homestand Opener

The Warriors took control of the game in the fourth quarter and picked up a 111-105 victory over the Magic on Thursday in the first of four straight games at Chase Center.

After a James Ennis III 3-pointer had Orlando up by five with 8:49 left in the game, the Warriors would hold the Magic scoreless for the next five minutes and 14 seconds of game action. During that stretch, the Warriors went on a 16-0 run with contributions from all members of the Dubs’ starting five of Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Andrew Wiggins started the game-changing run with two straight buckets and Oubre punctuated it with a two-handed flush that turned what was a five-point deficit into an 11-point advantage. Meanwhile, the tough defense and all-out hustle from Green and Toscano-Anderson fueled the fire and Curry drilled his final two of 10 treys to complete the run.

Curry finished with 40 points, his third game of at least 40 points this season, and he shot 14-for-26 from the floor for his eighth straight game shooting at least 50 percent from the floor. His 10-for-19 effort on 3-pointers was his 17th game of his career with at least 10 made threes, more than three times as many as any other player in NBA history. Lastly, this marked the 13th straight game he’s made at least four 3-pointers, tying an NBA record held by James Harden.

While Curry was knocking down big shot after big shot, Green was equally as effective. He had 11 assists, his fifth straight game of at least 10 assists, and more impressive than that was his defense on Orlando All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who had to work for his 25 points to the tune of 8-for-23 shooting.

Wiggins tallied 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, Oubre came through with 17 points and Mychal Mulder added 11 points off the bench. Mulder knocked down three of his five 3-point attempts as the Warriors set franchise records for threes attempted in a quarter and a half, launching 18 treys in the first quarter and 30 in the first half. The Dubs finished 20-for-50 on 3-pointers for the game, relying on their perimeter game while again playing without any true centers on the roster.

Now 14-12 on the season, the Warriors will continue their homestand when they welcome Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets back to the Bay on Saturday.