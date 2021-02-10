Game Preview: Warriors vs. Magic - 2/11/21

The Dubs return home to host the Orlando Magic on Thursday at Chase Center.

DUBS RETURN HOME TO HOST MAGIC

The Warriors return home to the friendly confines of Chase Center to open up a four-game hometand on Thursday against the Orlando Magic. This will be the first of two meetings between the two clubs in a span of eight days, with Tuesday’s matchup marking the Magic’s first visit to Chase Center this season. After splitting their recent road trip, the Warriors enter Thursday’s matchup at 13-12 and 8-5 at home.

LAST TIME OUT

A third quarter surge vaulted the Dubs to a 114-91 road win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ORL 13-12 9-16 8th in West 13th in East PTS: 113.9 (9th) PTS: 104.7 (28th) REB: 44.1 (17th) REB: 46.9 (5th) AST: 27.2 (3rd) AST: 22.4 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan-Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

ORL: Cole Anthony, James Ennis, Gary Clark, Dwayne Bacon and Nikola Vucevic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury), Kevon Looney (left ankle sprain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are out. Team Notes

ORL: Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee), Cole Anthony (right shoulder strain) and Evan Fournier (lower back) are questionable. Michael Carter-Williams (left foot sprain), Markelle Fultz (left ACL), Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury) are out. Team Notes

CURRY FLURRY CONTINUES

Stephen Curry is coming off the heels of a game-high 32 points on Tuesday, producing his 12th 30-point outing of the season. The two-time MVP also tallied four splashes in Tuesday’s victory, marking his career-high-tying 12th consecutive game with at least four made 3-pointers. In the last seven games, Curry has made 52.4 percent of his 3-point attempts and has made at least one trey in 87 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA. For the season, Curry leads the league in total points (741) and 3-pointers made (121) while ranking second in scoring average (29.6 ppg). According to ESPN Stats & Info, only Michael Jordan has scored more points through his team's first 25 games at age 32 or older in NBA history.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL PTS: Curry (29.6) PTS: Vucevic (23.3) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Vucevic (11.5) AST: Green (7.8) AST: Fultz (5.4)

ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT

The 9-16 Orlando Magic have been plagued by injuries this season, with four players listed out and three questionable for Thursday’s meeting against the Dubs. The Magic have been effected by the absences on their roster, including that of Bay Area native Aaron Gordon, who also missed the 2020 NBA Playoffs due to injury. Orlando big man Nikola Vučević has taken the scoring lead for the Magic, averaging 23.3 points and 11.5 rebounds. Guard Terrence Ross has added a spark off the bench, ranking second among all NBA reserves in scoring with 14.1 points per game. The Orlando Magic enter Thursday’s matchup having lost 14 of their last 17 games, and only one of their last six defeats have been decided by single digits.