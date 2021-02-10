Third Quarter Fireworks Vault Dubs to Win Over Spurs

The Warriors and San Antonio Spurs’ second game of a back-to-back started as a tight game with both squads tied at 50 at the half, but the Warriors erupted in the third quarter with a 25-8 run to create an advantage that kept the Spurs at bay as the Dubs went on to win 114-91 and go .500 on their four-game road trip.

Stephen Curry lead all scorers with 32 points on the night, making this the the fourth time in five games that he eclipsed the 30-point plateau. But Dub Nation may have noticed this game was different from the others on this road trip as he only made four three-point attempts, so most of his points came off of drives to the bucket.

Draymond Green also had himself another efficient night with six points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. Tonight marked the first time in his career he had four consecutive games with 10-or-more assists. Green is also only the second starting center to record at least 10 assists in four consecutive games, joining Nikola Jokic (since starters were tracked in 1970-71), per Elias Sports Bureau.

Up Next: The Warriors return home to the friendly confines of Chase Center where they will play their next four games, the first of which tips off Thursday when the team hosts the Orlando Magic (7 p.m., NBCSBA).