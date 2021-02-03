Game Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 2/9/21

The Dubs meet the Spurs for a back-to-back set in San Antonio.

RUN IT BACK IN SAN ANTONIO

Following a 105-100 loss in San Antonio on Monday, the Warriors and Spurs match up for their second meeting in two days tonight in the finale of a four-game Texas road trip. After opening the Texas swing with a win in Dallas, the Warriors (12-12) have dropped two straight close ones and need a win tonight to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Warriors turnover issues, a Spurs run early in the fourth quarter and failing to execute in a few key situations resulted in the Dubs falling just short in a 105-100 loss in San Antonio on Monday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 12-12 14-10 9th in West 5th in West PTS: 113.9 (9th) PTS: 111.0 (18th) REB: 43.9 (21st) REB: 45.2 (9th) AST: 27.2 (3rd) AST: 25.1 (12th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan-Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

SAS: Derrick White, Dejoute Mrray, DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are out. Team Notes

SAS: LaMarcus Aldridge (hip sorness) and Lonnie Walker V (stomach illness) are out. Team Notes

OUBRE JR. IS RIDING THE WAVE

It is no secret that Kelly Oubre Jr. had a tumultuous start to the 2020-21 season. After averaging 9.7 points on 32 percent shooting, including 2-for-30 from three point range, over his first six games as a Warrior, the sixth year veteran has found his groove over the last 11 games. He has averaged 15.7 points per game over that span while shooting a far more efficient 43.9 percent from the field and 37 percent on his 3-pointers. That has included stand-out performances including a career-high quarter on Jan. 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in which he posted 16 points in 12 minutes, and a career-high of 40 points in a game against the Dallas Mavericks to tip off the Dubs’ current road trip. While his offense has come around, Dub Nation has still had the chance to admire his rugged play on defense through the entire season as Oubre continues to average about one steal and one block per game as he has in the previous two seasons, while grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: DeRozan (20.5) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Johnson (7.2) AST: Green (7.7) AST: DeRozan (6.8)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The Warriors successfully limited San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan to 20 points on a 6-for-15 night from the field on Monday after back-to-back 30-point games, but the Spurs had their versatility on display in their win over the Dubs. Dejounte Murray had his second highest scoring outing of the season on Monday with 27 points while also logging 10 rebounds and eight steals. While not a team that focusses on the three-ball (among the bottom five teams in the NBA in attempts and shots made), Patty Mills, Rudy Gay and Devin Vassell combined for a 7-for-14 night from beyond the arc off the bench. And though they will likely be without the 6-foot-11-inch, seven-time LeMarcus Aldridge again on Tuesday while he recovers from a hip injury, center Jakob Poeltl was able to take advantage of an undersized Warriors squad to log 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. A total of 20 turnovers ultimately did the Warriors in on Monday night, and the Spurs have the ability to capitalize on those kinds of mistakes in many ways.