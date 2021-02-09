Turnover Trouble Sinks Dubs in 105-100 Loss to Spurs

The Warriors had the last possession with 8.7 seconds left on the clock and the game on the line against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, but the final shot by Draymond Green, a contested three-pointer, did not find its way into the bucket. The Spurs secured the ball, DeMar DeRozan was fouled, and he sunk his two free throws to secure a 105-100 victory over the Dubs.

Though the Warriors defended the Spurs well through the game, holding them to 39-for-96 (40.6 percent) on field goals, the team struggled with turning over the ball as 17 points off of 20 turnovers doomed the Dubs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Toscano-Anderson - 11 Green - 10 Oubre Jr. - 24 Green - 10 Curry - 6 Wiggins - 11 Curry - 7 Wiggins / Lee - 4



SAS Points Rebounds Assists Murray - 27 Poeltl - 11 DeRozan - 10 DeRozan - 21 Murray - 10 Murray - 4 Poeltl - 14 DeRozan / Johnson - 6 White / Mills - 3 More Stats | Highlights

The Warriors closed the game strong, going on a 14-5 run through the final 6-plus minutes of the game and leaving the team down 98-95 in the final minute. After the Spurs’ Dejounte Murray missed a three-point jumper from the right corner, the Warriors brought the ball back down court and Stephen Curry would eventually work his way into the paint where he floated a shot in to bring the Dubs to within one of San Antonio with 37.8 seconds left.

Big time bucket from Stephen Curry#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vAQLau4H7e — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2021

The Spurs brought the ball down court and eventually took a time out with 23.5 left and nine seconds on the shot clock. Despite great defense following the inbound pass by Andrew Wiggins on Murray, the Spurs’ guard hit a step-back three-pointer over the Dubs’ forward as the shot clock went off to give San Antonio a 101-97 lead with 12.6 left.

But four seconds later, Curry splashed his sixth three-pointer of the game to bring the Dubs back within one point. The team fouled DeMar DeRozan on the inbound pass with 8.7 left on the clock, and though he hit both of his shots from the charity stripe, the Dubs had the chance to tie the game with the final possession.

However that last play was unfruitful for the Warriors.

Curry finished the game leading all scorers with 32 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. followed with 24 points and four three-pointers in the game. Green also registered a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, also marking his third straight game with 10-or-more dishes.

Up Next: These two squads are right back at it on Tuesday as the Warriors and Spurs wrap up their back-to-back set in San Antonio (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).

