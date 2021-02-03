Game Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 2/8/21

The Dubs make their way to San Antonio for a Monday night matchup against the Spurs.

DUBS’ TEXAS SWING CONTINUES

After splitting their two-game set against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors head right into another road two-game set as they prepare for a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. It all tips off with a Monday evening matchup between the Western Conference rivals. The Dubs won 121-99 the first time these clubs met this season when the team held the Spurs to just 12.1 percent (4-for-33) on three pointers.

LAST TIME OUT

It was another high-scoring shootout against the Dallas Mavericks, but clutch shooting by the Mavericks in the final minutes kept the Dubs at bay, dealing the team a 134-132 loss. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 12-11 13-10 8th in West 5th in West PTS: 114.5 (9th) PTS: 111.2 (18th) REB: 43.7 (21st) REB: 45.2 (9th) AST: 27.1 (4th) AST: 25.1 (13th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan-Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

SAS: Derrick White, Dejoute Mrray, DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are out. Team Notes

SAS: TBD. Team Notes

CAN’T STOP CURRY

Stephen Curry came out with the hot-hand in Saturday’s loss to the Mavericks. The two-time MVP posted 19 points in the second quarter en route to a 30-point first half that included seven three-pointers. That was just the start of the splashfest though as Curry kept the momentum up through the final 24 minutes to finish with 57 points on a 11-for-19 night from beyond the arc. It was his eighth career 50-point game, and second on the 2020-21 season. He also joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in Warriors history to post multiple 57-point games in a single season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Curry (29.4) PTS: DeRozan (20.5) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Johnson (7.2) AST: Green (7.5) AST: DeRozan (6.6)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

Led by Gregg Popovich who is in his 25th season as head coach of the team, the San Antonio Spurs sit among the middle of the league in both points scored (111.2) and points allowed (111.8) per game. Despite the mediocre-looking averages, the Spurs sit at 13-10 on the season and have not lost more than two consecutive games since the beginning of 2021. They are currently riding a two-game wining streak on the heels of back-to-back 30-point performances by guard DeMar DeRozan. The 12-year veteran is dishing a career-high 6.6 assists and 35 percent shooting from beyond the arc while averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. Though the Spurs may be without seven-time All-Star forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge (hip injury), the team still has six other players who average double-digits in scoring per game, highlighting just how many options they have on that end of the floor.