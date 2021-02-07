Stephen Curry Splashes 11 Threes for 57 Points, Dubs Fall in Final Seconds to Dallas

Saturday’s rematch between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks was a splashfest, especially in the final minute. Both Stephen Curry (57 points, 11-for-19 on three-pointers) and Dallas’ Luka Doncic (42 points, 7-for-12 on treys) had clutch threes late en route to huge games. However it was Maxi Kleber of the Mavericks who hit the biggest shot of the night as he splashed his fourth trey from the corner with 5.6 seconds left in the game to put his team up 134-130 over the Dubs.

The Warriors had an opportunity to respond on the following play after moving the ball up with their final timeout with an inbounds play. Curry received the inbound pass at the hashmark, but a trap forced him to worm his way to the bucket. The shot went off iron and Damion Lee tipped it in to bring the Dubs to within two points. However with just 0.7 second left on the clock, the Warriors needed any number of things to happen to give them a chance at a final possession.

It just did not happen though, and the Warriors fell in another shootout to the Dallas Mavericks 134-132 to split their two-game series on the road.