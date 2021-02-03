Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 2/6/21

The Warriors continue their four-game road trip with a back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks.

DUBS MEET MAVS AGAIN IN DALLAS

The Warriors are right back at it again as they meet the Mavericks for the second of a two-game series in Dallas on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC). The Dubs are coming off a 147-116 win over the Mavs, marking a season-high scoring output for the squad. Though just nine Dubs were dressed, it was one of the team’s best performances of the year, as they shot a season-high 57.3 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from three-point range while posting at least 35 points in all four quarters. Saturday’s matchup will be the second of four consecutive road games, as the Dubs improve to 12-10 overall and 4-5 on the road this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. set on tone at the start of Thursday’s contest, recording a career-high 40-points in the Dubs’ 147-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 12-10 9-14 7th in West 14th in West PTS: 113.7 (9th) PTS: 109.6 (23rd) REB: 43.8 (21st) REB: 42.7 (29th) AST: 27.1 (4th) AST: 22.4 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan-Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green

DAL: Luka Dončić, Josh Richardson, Kristaps Porziņģis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are out. Team Notes

DAL: None. Team Notes

OUBRE’S CAREER-HIGH NIGHT

Kelly Oubre Jr. is coming off the best game of his career, recording 40 points while shooting 14-for-21 from the field and 7-for-10 from beyond the arc. Oubre found his stride from the start, tallying 22 first-half points to match his career-high output in a half. Oubre continued to strive throughout the night, using decisive shot selection to add an additional 18 points in the second half, finishing the night with a superb shooting percentage: 66.7 percent from the field and 70 percent from three-point range. The swingman has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 13 games, averaging 15.5 points per game in that span. With his career-high 40-point performance on Thursday night, Oubre becomes the fifth Warrior to score 40 or more points under Head Coach Steve Kerr.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (28.2) PTS: Doncic (27.2) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Doncic (8.8) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Doncic (9.4)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The 9-14 Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 31-point loss to the Warriors. Though All-Star Luka Dončić posted a team-high 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists, the Dubs held the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year to only four points in the second half. Dallas centerpiece Kristaps Porzingis contributed 27 points, shooting 56.3 percent from the field. However it’s Porzingis’ presence at the perimeter that serves as a larger threat, with the big man posting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc (62.5 precent) against the Dubs. Off the bench, Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points while Jalen Brunson contributed 18 points, four assists and three rebounds.