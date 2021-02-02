Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 2/4/21

The Warriors tipoff a four-game road trip with a back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Warriors tip off a four-game swing through the Lone Star State with a two-game set against the Dallas Mavericks. The first of the two games gets started Thursday, which will be the first time these two clubs meet since playing last January when Dallas won 124-97 at Chase Center to complete a three-game season sweep of the Dubs. Only two current Dubs dressed for that game (Draymond Green and Eric Paschall), so this will be a different team looking for a different result.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors threatened a comeback from 10 points down with less than three-and-a-half minutes in the game, but ultimately ran out of time in Tuesday’s 111-107 loss to the Celtics at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 11-10 9-13 9th in West 13th in West PTS: 112.1 (14th) PTS: 108.7 (23rd) REB: 43.8 (21st) REB: 42.6 (28th) AST: 26.7 (6th) AST: 22.0 (28th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Dončić, Josh Richardson, Kristaps Porziņģis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are out. Team Notes

DAL: None. Team Notes

JOINING A LEGEND

Stephen Curry dropped a cool 38 points in the Warriors’ loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, which not only kept the Warriors in the game but also put him in some elite company in the Dubs’ history books. Now with 17,011 career points, Curry joined NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) as the only player in Warriors franchise history to log 17,000 points. This is just another notch in the cap of the two-time MVP who through a league-leading 96 three-pointers also recently passed another Hall of Famer in Reggie Miller on the all-time three-pointers made while also leading the NBA in points (592).

Stephen Curry joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in Warriors' franchise history to score 17,000+ career points.#NBAAllStar || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/CYbkylZRaO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (28.2) PTS: Doncic (27.3) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Doncic (9.0) AST: Green (6.6) AST: Doncic (9.4)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Dallas Mavericks (8-13) came out of the gate strong to start the season 6-4 including a four-game win streak through the middle of January, but then went 2-9 and lost their last six games before defeating the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The team is led by 2018-19 Rookie of the Year Luka Dončić who is averaging the seventh most points per game in the NBA (27.3) along with a near-triple-double (9.0 rebounds and 9.4 assists). However the only other teammates of Dončić averaging over 15 points are Kristaps Porziņģis (18.6) and Tim Hardaway Jr (16.9). The latter is in the midst of a career year from beyond the arc though, as he is shooting (7.7 attempts) and making (3.0) more three-pointers per game than ever before in his eight years in the league and splashing at a 39-percent rate. Their combined effort has only brought Dallas 108.7 per game, 23rd out of the 30 teams in the NBA, while the squad ranks among the middle of the pack in defensive statistics.