Game Preview: Warriors vs. Celtics - 2/2/21

The Warriors face the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

powered by

DUBS HOST CELTICS AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors welcome the Boston Celtics to Chase Center for the first meeting between the two teams during the 2020-21 season. The 11-9 Dubs are 8-4 at home, with hopes to secure their fourth straight home win on Tuesday night. The matchup will tip off Black History Month on Warriors Ground, where the Warriors honor those who have paved the way for progress and change over the years.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs came out strong on Saturday night, holding the Detroit Pistons to 37.7 percent shooting to earn a 118-91 win at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BOS 11-9 10-8 8th in West 4th in East PTS: 112.4 (13th) PTS: 111.6 (16th) REB: 44.2 (17th) REB: 44.3 (15th) AST: 26.5 (5th) AST: 22.8 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

BOS: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are out. Team Notes

BOS: Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) and Payton Pritchard (right MCL sprain) are out. Team Notes

TWO-WAY WIGGINS

Andrew Wiggins is proving to be a two-way threat as he makes a tremendous impact on both sides of the ball. Wiggins is coming off his fifth 20-point effort of the season where he recorded 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Wiggins’ offensive output has been both consistent and efficient, with the forward scoring in double figures in every game so far this season. Over the last eight games, Wiggins is shooting 54.9 percent from the field and has shot 50 percent or higher in six of those contests. Moreover, Wiggins’ defensive intensity is on display as he leads the Dubs in blocks with 29 (1.45 blocks per game), becoming one of the few non-centers to rank among the league leaders in that category this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BOS PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Brown (27.1) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Thompson (8.4) AST: Green (6.6) AST: Smart (6.1)

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Coming off a one-point loss to the Lakers, the 10-8 Boston Celtics are still seeking their stride this season. Boston guard Marcus Smart, who was averaging career-highs in points and assists in the first 18 games of the season, has been sidelined due to injury, causing a vacancy in Boston’s backcourt. All-Star guard Kemba Walker, who is working through his own injury, will be forced to take on a greater offensive role for the Celtics as he averages 14.3 points and 4.2 assists this season. The Celtics' offense, however, is guided by Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with the duo recently coming off a combined 58-point output. Tatum is one of the league’s top scorers averaging 26.8 points and seven rebounds and Brown, demonstrating evident growth this season, currently stands at eighth in the league in scoring with an average of 27.1 points per game.