Dubs Motor Past Pistons in 118-91 Win

The Warriors were rolling on both sides of the ball Saturday, with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. fueling early offense for the squad while holding the Detroit Pistons to 37.7 percent on field goals through the game in the Dubs’ 118-91 win on Saturday night at Chase Center.

It was a solid start from the get-go as Oubre Jr. started the game with a splash, and then Detroit’s six-time All-Star Blake Griffin responded with this own three-pointer. But the Dubs then held the Pistons scoreless for the next four minutes, creating a cushion the team rode to the end of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 28 Wiseman - 9 Curry / Wanamaker - 7 Wiggins - 20 Oubre Jr. / Looney - 6 Green - 6 Oubre Jr. - 18 Curry / Green - 5 Looney - 4



DET Points Rebounds Assists Grant - 18 Wright / Jackson - 6 Wright - 4 Jackson - 17 Stewart - 5 Doumbouya - 3 Three Tied - 8 Bey - 4 Griffin / Rose - 2 More Stats | Highlights

The Dubs kept that same defensive momentum through the second quarter, holding Detroit to 15-for-44 shooting from the field (34.1 percent) and 4-for-17 (23.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Through those first 24 minutes, the team was rolling. Wiggins led the team with 14 points with two three-pointers, while Curry (2-for-4 on threes) and Oubre were right behind him with 13 each.

Getting some extended run through the game was Jordan Poole. The Warriors’ sophomore, dropped 16 points with three three-pointers in 21 minutes.

In all, the team splashed 17 treys on the night at a 47-percent clip through their Saturday night victory on the home hardwood.

On top of Saturday’s victory, Dub Nation got a treat during the third quarter of the broadcast: Klay Thompson returned to his role of Reporter Klay. From discussing his thoughts on the rookie James Wiseman and potentially playing along side him, to handling two minutes of play-by-play calls, Thompson had some fun live on their air.

With Saturday’s victory, the Warriors finish the week 3-1. The squad will also stay at home and prepare for their next game on Monday when they host the visiting Boston Celtics at Chase Center (7 p.m., TNT).