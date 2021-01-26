Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pistons - 1/30/21

The Dubs return home to host the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Saturday.

DETROIT MOTORS INTO THE BAY AREA

Sitting at 2-1 on the week, the Warriors follow up a quick one-game road trip by coming right back home to Chase Center where they will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. This marks the second and final time these squads meet during the 2020-21 regular season after the Warriors took the first matchup while in Detroit 116-106. Note that this game will tip off at 7 p.m., 90 minutes later than originally scheduled.

The Warriors will be celebrating Filipino Heritage Night, presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort, with digital activations through the night including guests visiting the Dub Hub and special content at the @warriors and @ChaseCenter social media handles.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 43 points on eight splashes in the Dubs’ 114-93 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DET 10-9 5-14 9th in West 14th in East PTS: 112.1 (15th) PTS: 109.3 (21st) REB: 44.0 (21st) REB: 43.2 (27th) AST: 26.1 (9th) AST: 24.3 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DET: Delon Wright, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

DET: TBD. Team Notes

BAZEMORE BRINGING THE ENERGY

At first glance, Kent Bazemore’s stats through the 2020-21 season seem adequate for his role off the bench: he’s averaging 5.3 points, with 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 15 minutes a game. But what has been evident to Dub Nation through the Warriors last two games isn’t just his overall statistical contributions, but the energy he has brought to the Dubs’ second unit. Bazemore scored all seven of his points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the first quarter, going scoreless the rest of the game. The key though was those seven points were a shot in the arm for the squad when Kelly Oubre Jr. was in early foul trouble and each team started the game 1-of-9 from the field. Thursday was a similar story as Bazemore added five points (finishing with seven points on the night) as part of a Warriors 18-5 run fueled by the bench brigade to come back from an early 14-point deficit to the Phoenix Suns. When he is in the game, Bazemore has made his time count and made his shots when the team needed them most.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DET PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Grant (23.8) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Plumlee (8.8) AST: Green (6.7) AST: Wright (4.6)

DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

The Detroit Pistons own a 5-14 and sit in 14th out of the the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference, but are coming off an upset 107-92 victory over the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers. Before Thursday’s win, they were 1-5 in their last six games with six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin missing two of those contests and averaging just 9.0 points in games he played during that span. But he led the charge Thursday with a team-high 23-point performance, marking Griffin’s highest scoring output since the Pistons’ second game of the season on Dec. 26 (26 points). If and when the team is firing on all cylinders, Griffin’s production just adds to the output of Jerami Grant (23.8 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Derrick Rose (14.6 points, 4.4 assists) with a tall, athletic roster that has a number of ways to come at their opponents.