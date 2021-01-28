Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 1/28/21

The Warriors head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Thursday.

THAT BACK-TO-BACK LIFE

Two weeks later than initially expected, the Warriors will have their first encounter with Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The Dubs’ originally had a game scheduled in Phoenix for Jan. 15, but that game was postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That game has yet to be rescheduled, and Thursday’s date in the desert has also had a schedule change, as it has now has a 7 p.m. start time (initially scheduled for 6 p.m.) and been added to the national TV slate (TNT). Both teams will come into this game after playing home games Wednesday night, as the Warriors beat the Timberwolves and the Suns lost a nail-biter to the Thunder.

LAST TIME OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. provided a spark in the second quarter and the Warriors opened the game up in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 123-111 home win over the Timberwolves. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 10-8 8-8 6th in West 9th in West PTS: 113.2 (11th) PTS: 110.2 (19th) REB: 43.8 (20th) REB: 43.7 (21st) AST: 26.4 (8th) AST: 25.9 (9th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHX: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

PHX: Devin Booker (left hamstring strain), Damian Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) and Dario Šarić (Health & Safety Protocols) are TBD. Team Notes

SECOND UNIT PRODUCTION

They may be starters but Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins’ production with the second unit in recent games has been a big plus for the Warriors. After two quick fouls sent him to the bench less than two minutes into the game on Wednesday, Oubre checked back into the game in the second quarter and promptly scored 16 points without missing a shot before halftime, marking the highest scoring period of his career. And Wiggins has consistently been a source of production, averaging 18 points on 56 percent shooting over the last six games. James Wiseman and Damion Lee also had season-highs in scoring off the bench on Wednesday, and Eric Paschall is always a threat to have a big game. Warriors reserves combined for a season-high 60 points on Wednesday, improving to 3-0 this season when the bench scores 50-plus points. Last season, the Warriors’ abundance of injuries resulted in a lack of depth. This season, depth has been a strength.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Booker (22.9) REB: Wiseman (5.9) REB: Ayton (12.3) AST: Green (6.7) AST: Paul (8.8)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns have had an up-and-down season thus far. They started the 2020-21 campaign by winning five of their first six games, but now come in to Thursday’s matchup as losers of five of their last six. It hasn’t helped that leading scorer Devin Booker has missed the last two games with a sore hamstring, and other Suns players have sat out recently due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. If Booker is again unable to go on Thursday, the Suns will likely lean on veteran guard Chris Paul. The 10-time All-Star is still playing at a high level in his 17th year in the league, among the league leaders in assists (8.8 apg) and coming off a 32-point effort against his former team on Wednesday. While Paul brings a veteran presence, the Suns also rely on young talent. Deandre Ayton, the No. pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was averaging 22 points and 15 rebounds over his last four games going into Wednesday, and Mikal Bridges is having a solid season with 15 points a game.