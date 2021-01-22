Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 1/27/21

The Dubs meet the Minnesota Timberwolves for a rematch at Chase Center on Wednesday.

powered by

WRAP UP THE BACK-TO-BACK

Following a victory on Monday night, it’s deja-vu all over again as the Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second of two consecutive games between the two squads. The Warriors have hosted two such sets so far this season, splitting those matches 1-1 with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.

LAST TIME OUT

A strong opening quarter paired with 59 combined points from Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry resulted in a 130-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Monday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 9-8 4-12 8th in West 15th in West PTS: 112.6 (13th) PTS: 107.1 (25th) REB: 43.6 (22nd) REB: 44.8 (13th) AST: 26.1 (9th) AST: 24.3 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MIN: Ricky Rubio, Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

MIN: D'Angelo Russell (quad), Karl-Anthony Towns (Health and Safety Protocols) and Juancho Hernangomez (Health and Safety Protocols) are TBD. Team Notes

“TWO-WAY WIGGS”

Stephen Curry noted in an interview last week the the Warriors have been using a new nickname for forward Andrew Wiggins: “Two-Way Wiggs.” Monday’s outing certainly reinforced the new moniker as Wiggins tallied three steals and three blocks to go with his 23 points. The steals were a season-high for the forward, while this marked his second consecutive game with three blocks. Wiggins now has four games out of his last eight in which he has logged three-or-more blocks. Following the contest, Wiggins has the seventh most blocks in the NBA (28) and averages the ninth most (1.6). But besides being among the leagues leaders in blocks as a whole, he is also the highest ranked forward in either of those categories.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (28.4) PTS: Towns (22.0) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Towns (12.5) AST: Green (6.6) AST: Rubio (5.9)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

Without their top two scorers in Monday’s contest, the Minnesota Timberwolves got to see how and why Malik Beasley is the team’s third highest scorer behind All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns (22.0) and D’Angelo Russell (20.5). Beasley erupted for a 30-point spot with 4-of-9 made three-pointers on the Warriors while Russell sat out with a quad injury. Despite his big game and the scoring off the bench by rookies Anthony Edwards and Jordan McLaughlin (15 points each), the team displayed their struggles on both sides of the ball as their 108 points on Monday fell right in line with their 107.1 point per game (fifth lowest in the NBA), while allowing and average of 116.7 points on the season (third most in the league).