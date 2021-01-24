Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 1/25/21

The Warriors return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Monday.

BRINGING IT BACK HOME

After one quick game on the road, the Warriors return right back home to the Bay Area where they will meet with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season, as well as the first of two consecutive games. Monday’s game opens up a back-to-back set at Chase Center between these two Western Conference foes, one of the unique features of the 2020-21 season’s shortened campaign. The Warriors have had two such sets so far this season against the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers, both at home, and went 1-1 against each.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry made his way into second on the all-time three-pointers made list Saturday against in Utah, but the Jazz put on their own splash party with 20 threes to hand the Dubs a 127-108 defeat. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 8-8 4-11 9th in West 15th in West PTS: 111.5 (14th) PTS: 107.1 (25th) REB: 43.5 (22nd) REB: 44.6 (16th) AST: 26.4 (8th) AST: 24.1 (20th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

MIN: Ricky Rubio, Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

MIN: TBD. Team Notes

MANNION MAKES A SPLASH IN FRONT OF FAMILY

In his third career game, Nico Mannion scored a career-high eight points and dished out a career-high-tying four assists in a career-high 10 minutes off the bench. Beyond the career night in the box score, Mannion added something special to the occasion: with his family in attendance in Utah, the rookie also splashed his first NBA three-pointer. What made the highlight unique were the his family’s ties to the Warriors’ opponent Saturday night. Nico’s father, Pace, played for two seasons with the Utah Jazz (1984-86) and returned to the team as a television analyst after playing in Italy. It seemed only fitting that Nico would make his first trey playing against a team where his father and family have strong ties.

.@niccolomannion knocks down the first triple of his @NBA career in front of his fam pic.twitter.com/NaiOq2rRkz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (27.9) PTS: Towns (22.0) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Towns (12.5) AST: Green (6.8) AST: Russell (5.5)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The 4-11 Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a recent win over the Pelicans but have been having a tough time finding their rhythm this season. Prior to Saturday’s win, the Timberwolves had lost 11 of their last 12 games. Part of the issue for the team is that their two-time All-Star and All-NBA center Karl Anthony-Towns has played in just two of those last 12 games, missing time recovering from a dislocated left wrist and now in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Without his 22 points per night and backup Naz Reid averaging just 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in his starts, the scoring has had to come from somewhere else. That call has been taken up by guards D’Angelo Russell (20.5 points) and Malik Beasley (19.1). Their third leading scorer through the season is 2020 NBA Draft first overall pick Anthony Edwards who has shown flashes of talent, but thus far has posted just 11.6 points per game. Among the lower five teams in both defense and scoring, the Timberwolves are currently owners of the worst record in the Western Conference.