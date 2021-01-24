Warriors Unable to Overcome Jazz’s 20 Splashes in 127-108 Loss

The Warriors just could not find the firepower needed to down the hottest team and the most prolific three-point shooting team in the Utah Jazz, falling to a top Western Conference contender 127-108 in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. The Jazz had already set an NBA record with 248 made three-pointers as a team through their first 15 games, and the Warriors were unable to hold back the barrage as the Jazz connected for 20 more tonight.

On any other night when the Warriors start the game shooting well at 50 percent in the first quarter and Stephen Curry makes two three pointers in the span of 30 seconds, that would be a winning combination for the Dubs. But Utah opened the game 4-for-4 on three-pointers and went up 14-0 on the Warriors quickly, then continued to pour it on from there.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 24 Curry - 7 Curry - 7 Wiseman - 15 Wiggins / Wiseman - 5 Green - 6 Wiggins - 13 Green - 4 Mannion / Poole - 4



UTA Points Rebounds Assists Mitchell - 23 Gobert - 14 Bogdanovic - 8 Conley - 17 Favors - 8 Mitchell - 6 Bogdanovic / Clarkson - 14 Mitchell / Bogdanovic - 7 O'Neale / Ingles - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Though a rough outing for the team, Stephen Curry made a splash in the history books. After making his first two in the first quarter, he sat just one three-pointer behind Reggie Miller on the all-time treys list. It would take just two more quarters before Curry would make history with this shot:

He officially moved passed Miller (2,560) on the league’s all-time made treys made list and claimed sole possession of the second spot with 2,562 career splashes at the end of the night.

Curry finished the night with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The only other Dubs to finished with double-digits in scoring were James Wiseman (15), Andrew Wiggins (13, 2-of-3 on treys), and Jordan Poole (10).

After the one game on the road, the Warriors now hop right back on a plane and come back home to the Bay Area where they will play a back-to-back set with the Minnesota Timberwolves that tips off Monday night (7 p.m., NBCSBA).

