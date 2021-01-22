Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 1/23/21

The Dubs head to Utah for a Saturday night showdown against the Jazz.

SATURDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN

The Warriors have played some of their best and worst basketball of the season this week, and this Saturday provides another opportunity for the Dubs to make a statement as they visit the Jazz, who are perhaps the hottest team in the league right now. Fans should take note that this game will tip off at 6 p.m., as the NBA announced a time change earlier this week. The Warriors enter the Saturday evening as winners of two of their last three games, while Utah is riding a seven-game winning streak. .

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had 30 points, but the Warriors were unable to find a consistent rhythm in Thursday’s 119-104 loss to the Knicks at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 8-7 11-4 7th in West 2nd in West PTS: 111.7 (14th) PTS: 112.3 (12th) REB: 44.1 (20th) REB: 48.9 (2nd) AST: 26.1 (9th) AST: 23.5 (22nd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

UTA: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

UTA: TBD. Team Notes

PASCHALL POWER

Whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, Eric Paschall is producing no matter what his role. The 41st overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, Paschall earned All-Rookie First Team honors last season. He was primarily a starter during the 2019-20 with injuries taking their toll on the club, but this year Paschall has provided efficient scoring mainly as a reserve. He ranks 10th among all NBA reserves with 12.8 points per game he comes off the bench, and he’s doing it while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 33.7 on 3-pointers, both of which are an improvement from last season. And on Thursday, playing in his 74th career NBA game, he became the fastest Warriors’ second round selection in the Modern Draft era (since 1966) to reach 1,000 career points. Gilbert Arenas, who wound up being a three-time NBA All-Star in the mid-2000s, previously was the fastest Warriors second rounder to 1,000 points at 79 games. Paschall’s game is still improving, which gives Warriors fans plenty to be excited about.

.@epaschall has had a whole lot of highlight slams on his way to 1,000+ career points.



|| #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mf1cM7KcB5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 22, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Curry (28.2) PTS: Mitchell (24.3) REB: Wiseman (6.1) REB: Gobert (13.5) AST: Green (6.9) AST: Conley (6.3)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of seven straight, the Jazz own the longest active winning streak in the NBA. This will be the third of six straight home games for Utah, who have turned into a top-notch three-and-d team this season. A childhood friend of Eric Paschall’s, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell is coming off of a season-high 36-point effort in Thursday’s win over the Pelicans. Mitchell is hitting on nearly 41 percent of his 3-pointers this season, which would be a career-best for the 2020 All-Star guard, and he’s one of six Jazz players shooting above 40 percent on threes. Utah leads the NBA with 16.5 made threes per game, and they’re second in 3-point shooting percentage (40.3%). Veteran guard Mike Conley is still producing at a high level, and Jordan Clarkson is the NBA’s leading scorer off the bench this season at 17.7 points per game. In the paint, Rudy Gobert has added some polish to his offensive game, and he remains an elite defender. The two-time defensive player of the year and four-time all-defensive team selection is second in the NBA in blocks and third in rebounding. The Jazz have only had one game decided by single digits during their current winning streak, so the Dubs have their work cut out for them on Saturday night.