Warriors Offense Struggles in Loss to Knicks
Curry Scores 30 Points in Defeat, Moves within Three Made Treys of 2nd Most All-Time
Facing one of the league’s top defenses on the back end of a back-to-back, the Warriors couldn’t find a consistent rhythm in Thursday’s 119-104 loss to the Knicks at Chase Center.
The Warriors shot 38 percent from the floor and made just nine of their 38 3-point attempts, while New York was sharper all-around from the opening tip.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 30
|Wiggins - 9
|Green - 8
|Wiggins - 17
|Wiseman - 8
|Curry - 4
|Wiseman - 15
|Oubre - 6
|Mannion - 4
|
NYK
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Barrett - 28
|Randle - 17
|Randle - 9
|Robinson - 18
|Noel - 10
|Payton - 5
|Randle - 16
|Robinson - 8
|Barrett - 5
Stephen Curry made five of those treys, bringing him within three of Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (2,560), who remains second on the NBA’s all-time made 3-pointers list. Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, scoring 20 of those in the first half.
If there was a turning point in the game, it happened at the 1:04 mark in the second quarter when Draymond Green was ejected after receiving his second technical foul. While replays showed Green was yelling at a teammate, Head Coach Steve Kerr was unable to challenge the call, and the Warriors had to play the second half without their playmaking defensive stalwart.
Green tallied eight assists before his ejection, and the Warriors’ offense struggled in his absence in the second half. The Dubs, who trailed by six at halftime, saw their deficit grow to as much as 19 in the fourth quarter, a fact that the Knicks’ stingy defense had plenty to do with. New York blocked nine Warriors shot attempts, including five by reserve center Nerlens Noel, and limited the Dubs to seven fast-break points.
Second-year wing RJ Barrett led New York with a career-high 28 points and Julius Randle came an assist shy of a triple-double (16 points, 17 rebounds), as the Knicks never trailed after putting up 40 points in the first quarter.
Andrew Wiggins made his first five shots and finished with 17 points, rookie James Wiseman had 15 and Eric Paschall tallied 12 points off the bench, and in the process surpassed 1,000 career points. Also of note, Nico Mannion saw his first game action since Jan. 4, scoring his first point of his career with a free throw late in the fourth quarter.
The loss drops the Warriors to 8-7 on the season and kept the Dubs from reaching their first three-game winning streak of the season. They’ll look to get back on track when they visit the Jazz on Saturday in a game that has been rescheduled to begin 6 p.m. (PST).
More Notables ...
- Golden State falls to 5-4 at home this season, snapping its season-high tying two-game winning streak… The Warriors have won two-straight games four times this season.
- Tonight marked the final game of the Warriors second back-to-back set this season and are 1-1 in the second game. The Warriors swept one set and split one.
- The Warriors committed a season-low 10 turnovers (previous: 11, twice).
- Golden State made 38.4 percent of their shots from the field and fall to 0-5 when shooting under 40 percent as a team this season… The Warriors shot under 25 percent from three (23.7 percent) and fall to 0-3 this season when recording such a number.
- Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the 80-combined free throws attempted tonight (New York with 41 and Golden State had 39) are the most in a single game this season… Tonight also marks a record for combined free throws attempted at Chase Center… The Knicks 41 free throws attempted also marks an opponent record at Chase Center.
- Golden State made a season-high tying 29 free throws (also made 29 on 1/1 vs. POR).
- The Warriors allowed a first quarter season-high tying 40 points to the Knicks (40 first quarter points also allowed on 12/22 at BKN)… Tonight marked the third time this season the Warriors have given up 40 points in any quarter (1-2 in those games).
- Stephen Curry played in his 714th career game, breaking a tie with Paul Arizin (713), and capturing sole possession of fourth place on the Warriors all-time games played list… Jeff Mullins is third with 716 games… Curry has scored 30-or-more points seven times this season after scoring a game-high 30 points tonight… Golden State owns a 5-2 record when Curry scores 30-plus this season. Curry connected on five 3-pointers tonight, bringing his career total to 2,557, three shy of Reggie Miller (2,560) for the second-most in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973 career 3-pointers.
- Eric Paschall, playing in his 74th career game, scored his 1,000th career point (12 points tonight)… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Paschall (selected in the second round – 41st overall - of the 2019 NBA Draft) became the fastest Warriors’ second-round selection in the Modern Draft era history (since 1966) to reach 1,000 career points in the fewest amount of games (Gilbert Arenas scored his 1000th career point in his 79th game).
- Draymond Green recorded eight assist in tonight’s first half, the most assists by a Warrior in any half this season (previous: 7, multiple times)… He was ejected with 1:04 to play in the second quarter (two technical fouls). It was his 11th career ejection.
- Andrew Wiggins grabbed a season-high tying nine rebounds and tallied 17 points, scoring double figures in every game this season.
- Nico Mannion appeared in his second-career game, scoring his first NBA point, sinking a free throw with 1:35 to play in the fourth quarter… He dished out a reserve-high four assists.
- James Wiseman tallied 15 points, the third time in his last five games he has scored 15-plus points.
