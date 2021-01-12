Game Preview: Warriors vs. Knicks - 1/21/21

The Warriors are back at it with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Knicks at Chase Center.

Following their second straight win on Wednesday, the Warriors get right back to work on Thursday as the New York Knicks come to Chase Center for the second half of the Dubs’ home back-to-back. This will be the first of two matchups these teams have this season, and the first time they have met since Dec. 11, 2019, over one whole calendar year, when the Knicks downed the squad on Warriors Ground 124-122 in an overtime nail-biter.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors debuted their “Oakland Forever” jerseys in an exciting way on Wednesday as Stephen-Curry-to-James-Wiseman lobs led the squad to a 121-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NYK 8-6 7-8 5th in West 8th in East PTS: 112.3 (12th) PTS: 100.6 (30th) REB: 43.9 (20th) REB: 46.5 (8th) AST: 26.1 (9th) AST: 21.5 (29th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

NYK: Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

NYK: Alec Burks (left ankle) is probable. Frank Ntillikina (right knee) is out. Team Notes

LESSON LEARNED

A 19-year-old having ups and downs in the NBA shouldn’t be a surprise. But the way James Wiseman bounced back from Monday’s game (4 points, 5 fouls, 13 minutes) to Wednesday’s standout performance (career-high 20 points, 8-for-11 FGs, 25 minutes) says a lot about his mature approach to the game. “The game is starting to slow down and I am just being patient,” Wiseman said following Wednesday’s victory over the Spurs. “I want to make sure that I am more precise …I am growing with each game. It takes more reps, and I am going to keep getting better.” That can be a scary sight for opponents, as Wiseman is already positively affecting games for the Dubs, displaying a strong finishing ability around the rim to go along with a smooth handle and athletic paint protection.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NYK PTS: Curry (28.1) PTS: Randle (22.8) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Randle (11.0) AST: Green (6.8) AST: Randle (6.1)

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

Among one of the surprises of this young NBA season, the New York Knicks have shown rapid improvement over their 21-45 season last year under the leadership of new head coach Tom Thibodeau. Though at 7-8, New York has been among the best in the NBA on defense, holding opponents to a league-leading 102.7 points per game and a defensive rating of 107, which is ranked seventh best. Leading the way for New York is seventh-year player Julius Randle who is having a career year and leading the team in points (22.8), rebounds (11.0) and assists (6.1). Meanwhile, sophomore wing RJ Barrett is also improving on his rookie year with averages of 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. And if those two were not enough, the Knicks’ may be getting additional firepower back for Thursday’s game as well as former Warrior Alec Burks, who averaged over 20 points his first three games before injuring his ankle, is now “probable” for the matchup. Though the Warriors are rolling, they will face a test Thursday on the back end of a back-to-back as the Knicks are an improved team from a year ago.