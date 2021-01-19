Warriors Splash Their Way into Comeback Win Over Lakers

The Warriors were down by as much as 19 points in the first quarter and 17 in the third to the NBA’s defending Champions the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Dubs willed their way into a 115-113 victory on MLK Day.

It came down to the last second as the Warriors forced the Lakers to call a timeout with 1.7 seconds left in the game and the final possession. A play was drawn up for four-time league MVP LeBron James to get the ball at the top of the three-point arc. With Draymond Green covering him, James got the ball, turned to his right and put up the shot at the buzzer. The ball went up, hit iron, bounced off the board, and away from the bucket, finalizing the Warriors’ win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 26 Green - 8 Green - 9 Oubre Jr. - 23 Looney - 6 Curry - 7 Paschall - 19 Oubre Jr. / Paschall - 4 Wannamaker - 5



LAL Points Rebounds Assists Schroder - 25 Davis - 17 Davis - 7 James - 19 Kuzma - 10 James - 5 Davis / Harrell - 17 Harrell - 8 Caruso - 4 More Stats | Highlights

Monday night’s victory was set up with clutch second half defense and a late splashfest that turned the tides of the game starting in the final 10 minutes of the third quarter. Andrew Wiggins got the party started with a steal on Los Angeles’ Marc Gasol and then converted a running pull-up three-pointer. That was the start to his hot hand as Wiggins would go on to splash his next two three-point attempts on back-to-back plays, bringing the Dubs to within nine points of the Lakers.

The Warriors cut into the deficit even more with a corner three-pointer from Kevon Looney followed by another splash from Stephen Curry to bring the game to a 70-67 Lakers lead midway through the third.

make that three treys in the third for @22wiggins



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2021

Try as Los Angeles might to shake the Dubs through the fourth, the squad remained within three possessions of the Lakers through the final nine minutes. After a series of splashes got the Warriors back into this game, it was layups that sealed it for the squad: Kelly Oubre Jr. tied the game at 108 all with 3:10 left, marking the first time the Warriors were not down the whole game. Green then came flying in for back-to-back layups to put the squad into the lead. Stephen Curry hit one last trey to cap off a 67-point second half for the Dubs.

While Oubre Jr. was among those to put the game away for the Warriors, it was his effort on both sides of the ball that resulted in contributions. His 23 points were second on the team to Curry’s 26, but Oubre Jr. led the team in scoring through the first half. His quick hands got the Warriors numerous extra possessions, including a fourth quarter steal off of Kyle Kuzma after rebounding a Dubs missed shot, which went to Eric Paschall for an easy two points at the bucket.

Eric Paschall’s energy was certainly felt through the Warriors’ comeback tonight as he dropped 19 points off the bench in 19 minutes while doing most of his work on reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrel.

Following Monday’s win, the Warriors will come back home to the Bay Area and the friendly confines of Chase Center where they will tip off a two-game homestand. First up: a Wednesday night matchup against Western Conference rival San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m., NBCSBA).

