First Quarter Dooms Warriors in 114-104 Loss to Denver Nuggets

The Warriors tipped off their two-game road trip with a 114-104 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday night in the Mile High City. The Dubs got started on the wrong foot as early turnovers, poor defense and rebounding put the Dubs in an early hole.

The Warriors faced a 13-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, and from then on the Dubs actually outscored the Nuggets 80-77 through the remainder of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 35 Curry - 11 Green - 7 Wiseman - 18 3 Tied - 5 Lee - 5 Wiggins - 16 Green / Looney - 4 Curry - 4



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 23 Jokic - 14 Jokic - 10 Murray / Barton - 17 Murray / Green - 9 Murray - 6 Green - 15 Dozier - 6 Millsap - 4 More Stats | Highlights

Not all was lost early as Stephen Curry came out firing in the first frame though to post 12 points with two made treys through the first 12 minutes. His offense through the night kept the team in the game and fueled some small runs, including eight points of a 14-6 Warriors run through a five minute span of the third quarter to bring the team to within five points of Denver with 3:45 remaining in the third frame.

"There's just no words!"@StephenCurry30 left Reggie Miller speechless.pic.twitter.com/zvCvgjJdha — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2021

But that mark was be the closest the Warriors would come to the Nuggets for the remainder of the game.

Curry finished with a 35-point, 11-rebound double-double. He was one of four Warriors to have a double-digit scoring game along with fellow starters James Wiseman (18), Andrew Wiggins (16) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (14 points).

However, Denver had their own balanced attack as seven Nuggets finished with at least 10 points, including a league-leading fifth triple-double by center Nikola Jokic (23 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists). And as he always seems to find a way to do, guard Will Barton had himself another solid night against the Dubs. While averaging just over 11 points this season and in his career, Barton finished this game with 17 points. In his previous two meetings against the Warriors, he also posted 18- and 31-point outings.

The Warriors originally had a game scheduled for Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, but that tilt has been postponed, giving the Dubs three days off before they wrap up their road trip with an MLK Day matchup against the Lakers on Monday (7 p.m., TNT).

