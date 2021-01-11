Dubs Beat Raptors on Damion Lee's Clutch Free Throws

Damion Lee hit a pair of free throws to give the Warriors a one-point lead with 4.3 seconds left in the game and the Dubs defense got a stop on the Raptors’ ensuing possession to seal a 106-105 Warriors win on Sunday evening at Chase Center.

On a night that Stephen Curry struggled to knock down shots, the Warriors got contributions throughout their roster. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 17 points, Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double and the Dubs’ reserves out-scored the Raptors bench 46-23 to give the Warriors their fourth win in the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 38 Green - 9 Green - 10 Paschall - 15 Curry - 9 Curry - 6 Lee - 13 Wiseman - 7 Wiggins - 4



TOR Points Rebounds Assists Siakam - 25 Siakam - 11 Lowry - 6 VanVleet - 21 Lowry - 9 VanVleet - 5 Lowry - 17 Two Tied - 6 Two Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Curry didn’t take a shot until nine minutes into the game, and instead Andrew Wiggins carried the load offensively early for the Dubs, making his first three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Rookie center James Wiseman also took advantage of some smaller opponents, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half, and the Warriors took a 10-point lead into halftime.

The Warriors stretched their lead to 17 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors began to chip away behind efficient offense and tough defense on the Dubs. A 29-8 run over a nearly nine-minute stretch gave the Raptors a four-point advantage with less than three minutes to go. Curry ended that run with his first, and only, 3-pointer of the game.

The Warriors and Raptors would exchange the lead three times in the final 1:06 of the game, the last time coming on Lee’s free throws. Lee, who made a game-winning shot in Chicago to give the Warriors their first win of the season last month, finished with 13 points in 15 minutes of game action.

Lee was one of seven Warriors players to score in double figures, and Eric Paschall joined him with some strong play off the bench with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including a 3-pointer assisted by Curry to end the first quarter.

Curry went 2-for-16 from the floor but still managed to finish with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Green fell one rebound short of a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and nine boards.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Warriors picked up the win to improve to 6-4 on the season, and they’ll look for their third straight win on Tuesday when they close out their seven-game homestand on Tuesday against the Pacers.

More Notables ...