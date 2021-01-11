Dubs Beat Raptors on Damion Lee's Clutch Free Throws
Warriors Guard put Dubs in Front with 4.3 Seconds Left in Game; Warriors Improve to 6-4
Damion Lee hit a pair of free throws to give the Warriors a one-point lead with 4.3 seconds left in the game and the Dubs defense got a stop on the Raptors’ ensuing possession to seal a 106-105 Warriors win on Sunday evening at Chase Center.
On a night that Stephen Curry struggled to knock down shots, the Warriors got contributions throughout their roster. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 17 points, Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double and the Dubs’ reserves out-scored the Raptors bench 46-23 to give the Warriors their fourth win in the last five games.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Wiggins - 38
|Green - 9
|Green - 10
|Paschall - 15
|Curry - 9
|Curry - 6
|Lee - 13
|Wiseman - 7
|Wiggins - 4
|
TOR
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Siakam - 25
|Siakam - 11
|Lowry - 6
|VanVleet - 21
|Lowry - 9
|VanVleet - 5
|Lowry - 17
|Two Tied - 6
|Two Tied - 3
Curry didn’t take a shot until nine minutes into the game, and instead Andrew Wiggins carried the load offensively early for the Dubs, making his first three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Rookie center James Wiseman also took advantage of some smaller opponents, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half, and the Warriors took a 10-point lead into halftime.
The Warriors stretched their lead to 17 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors began to chip away behind efficient offense and tough defense on the Dubs. A 29-8 run over a nearly nine-minute stretch gave the Raptors a four-point advantage with less than three minutes to go. Curry ended that run with his first, and only, 3-pointer of the game.
The Warriors and Raptors would exchange the lead three times in the final 1:06 of the game, the last time coming on Lee’s free throws. Lee, who made a game-winning shot in Chicago to give the Warriors their first win of the season last month, finished with 13 points in 15 minutes of game action.
Lee was one of seven Warriors players to score in double figures, and Eric Paschall joined him with some strong play off the bench with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including a 3-pointer assisted by Curry to end the first quarter.
Curry went 2-for-16 from the floor but still managed to finish with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Green fell one rebound short of a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and nine boards.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Warriors picked up the win to improve to 6-4 on the season, and they’ll look for their third straight win on Tuesday when they close out their seven-game homestand on Tuesday against the Pacers.
More Notables ...
- Golden State improves to 6-4 overall and 4-2 at home… Tonight’s win snapped a three-game losing streak vs. the Raptors.
- Golden State dished out 30 assists and are 2-0 this season when recording 30-plus assists.
- The Warriors posted a season-high 10 blocks.
- Golden State reached the 50-rebound threshold for the second time this season (51) and are 2-0 in those games.
- The Warriors are 6-1 this season when scoring 100-plus points.
- All five Warriors starters scored in double figures… Prior to tonight the last time the team’s starting five all scored 10-plus points was 2/25/20 vs. SAC.
- Golden State saw Toronto shoot an opponent-season low 63.6 percent from the free throw line.
- Stephen Curry grabbed a season-high nine rebounds.
- Andrew Wiggins recorded a career-high-tying four blocks and led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points, his second time leading the team in scoring this season.
- Damion Lee posted a season-high 13 points and surpassed the 1,000-career points mark (1,011)… He went 3-of-6 from three and has made 19 of his 39 three-point attempts (.487) this season… Tonight marked the second game this season he has scored the game-winning points.
- Draymond Green recorded his first double-double of the season, recording season-highs of 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
- Eric Paschall led all reserves with 15 points, his eighth-straight contest scoring 10-plus points… He is averaging 13.5 points per game over that span (.580 FG%, .429 3P%, .846 FT%).
- Kelly Oubre Jr. dished out a season-high three assists, scoring 12 points, his fifth double-figure outing in the last seven games.
- Kent Bazemore posted season-highs of nine points and three blocks, dishing out a season-high-tying three assists.
- Kevon Looney has made 11 of his last 12 field goal attempts over the span of the last six games (.917 FG%).
