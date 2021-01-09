Steph Curry Drops 38, Dubs’ Bench Scores 44 in Win Over Clippers

Down 22 in the third quarter to a 115-105 win. The Warriros splash their way into a late win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Dubs were as far down as 22 points to the Los Angeles Clippers in the third quarter of Friday night’s game at Chase Center, but the Warriors outscored their visitors 52-20 in the final 15 minutes to fuel a huge comeback and defeat the Clippers 115-105.

The momentum swing started to be felt through the final two and a half minutes of the third quarter as the Dubs mounted a 18-2 run that brought them back into the game, down 87-81 at the end of the frame. Until that point, it was Curry fueling the drive with 33 points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 38 4 Tied - 6 Curry - 11 Wiggins - 16 Oubre Jr. - 5 Wanamaker - 4 Paschall - 12 Green - 3 Green - 3



LAC Points Rebounds Assists George - 25 Ibaka - 7 Geroge - 7 Leonard - 24 Beverly / Batum - 6 Batum - 6 Ibaka - 19 eorge / Zubac - 4 Leonard - 4 More Stats | Highlights

But the Warriors bench brigade came to the rescue as the fourth quarter got under way. It opened with Kent Bazemore driving his way to the bucket for the scoop and two points, followed by Damion Lee hitting a corner three, and then Bazemore got himself to the free throw line. Then it was Eric Paschall’s turn to score as he railed a three-pointer and then worked his way past Los Angeles’ Ivica Zubac for a layup on the Dubs’ next two trips down the court. Bazemore followed that by hitting his own three pointer not long after.

The Warriors went being down 85-63 with 3:15 left in the third quarter to taking a 97-91 lead through the end of that fourth quarter sequence.

Though the Clippers came back to tie the game with just over seven minutes left, the Dubs did not let Los Angeles take the lead for the remainder of the game. Their victory split the back-to-back set with the Clippers at a win apiece, and took the squad to 3-2 thus far in their seven-game homestand.

Curry splashed his way to a 38-point night, making 9-of-14 from beyond the arc. Paschall’s effort was rewarded with 12 points to extend his streak of double-digit scoring games up to seven. And Andrew Wiggins added 16 points while continuing his own career-best season in three point shooting (40.5 percent on the season), making 2-of-5 from distance on Friday.

And what an exciting finish it was to cap off an incredible career for the Warriors’ official scorekeeper Fred Kast. He spent over 57 years on the sidelines of Warriors games, but Friday marked his final game as he enters retirement. Kast has logged every Curry three-pointer, comeback wins by the We Believe team, the dishes and dives of the Run TMC squad, and more for every Warriors home game. “I’ve lived a dream,” he told Warriors Radio.

The Warriors stay right at home at Chase Center on Sunday when they host the Toronto Raptors (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).