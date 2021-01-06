Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 1/8/21

The Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center for the second matchup of the two-game series.

UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Following a 108-101 on Wednesday, the Dubs meet the Clippers again on Friday for the second of the two-games series at Chase Center. The Dubs are currently 2-2 in this homestand, yet have three more games in the Bay Area including Friday’s matchup between the Western Conference foes.

LAST TIME OUT

Though the Dubs took a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and Nicolas Batum combined for three 3-pointers late in the game to vault Los Angeles back into the lead, resulting in a 108-101 defeat for the Dubs on Wednesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 4-4 6-3 6th in West 3rd in West PTS: 114.5 (9th) PTS: 110.6 (17th) REB: 43.9 (19th) REB: 42.2 (25th) AST: 24.3 (16th) AST: 24.4 (15th)

LAST GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

LAC: Paul George, Patrick Beverly, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee soreness), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

LAC: None. Team Notes

WATCH OUT FOR WIGGINS

The 6-foot-7-inch forward Andrew Wiggins has silently put together a strong campaign for the Warriors following a 19-point game on Wednesday, which tied Eric Paschall for the team lead. After struggling to find to his shot in the Dubs’ first two games, Wiggins has averaged 19.5 points over his last six games with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Most notable has been Wiggins’ shooting from beyond the arc: a career 33.2 percent three-point shooter while with the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to the Warriors last year, he has averaged 2.2 treys made on 48.1 percent from distance over these last six contests. Meanwhile on defense, he has logged 1.5 blocks per game in that span, including three games in which he has registered two-or-more.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (29.6) PTS: George (24.6) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Ibaka (7.0) AST: Curry (6.3) AST: Leonard (6.1)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Warriors and Dub Nation got a taste of what the Clippers are about in Wednesday night’s matchup: it is a slower, defensively focused team that can stripe the three-ball when the opportunity is there. The 34.4 percent (11-for-34) they shot from beyond the arc in their last matchup with the Warriors was uncharacteristically low as Los Angeles entered that game ranked second in the NBA in shooting percentage from distance at 41.9 percent. For the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, their 21 point efforts were also each players’ third lowest scoring output on the season; through the early part of this 2020-21 campaign, the two have averaged a combined 48.8 points through eight games that have been exclusively against other foes in a stout Western Conference.