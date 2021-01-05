Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 1/6/21

The Dubs host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first of two consecutive games starting Wednesday.

CLIPS COMING TO TOWN

Winners of four of their last five games, the Warriors welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Chase Center for the first of two consecutive games on Wednesday. The two teams last clashed on Mar. 10, 2020 in Chase Center, which was the last game the Dubs played last season as the NBA then suspended operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Warriors as they splashed their way to a victory over the Sacramento Kings, winning 137-106. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 4-3 5-2 6th in West 1st in West PTS: 116.4 (6th) PTS: 110.6 (18th) REB: 45.1 (13th) REB: 41.0 (30th) AST: 24.1 (17th) AST: 24.6 (14th)

LAST GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

LAC: Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee soreness), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

LAC: Marcus Morris Sr. (knee soreness) is out. Team Notes

PASCHALL DOING IT ALL

The 41st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Eric Paschall is following up on his NBA All-Rookie season with another strong start in the early part of the 2020-21 campaign, but now in a different and evolving role. Where as the sophomore player was playing at what had been his natural position of power forward last season and logged 26 starts while the Dubs dealt with a number of injuries, Paschall has now found himself becoming a scoring threat as a small-ball center off the bench. “I’m pretty comfortable in it,” he said of his role following Monday night’s win over the Kings. “I feel I’m strong enough to do it and be able to just talk to my teammates and be that key piece off the bench.” In over 21 minutes of work Monday while dealing with the like of centers Marvin Bagley III and Hassan Whiteside, Paschall added seven rebounds and four assists in a 14-point effort. He extended his streak of matchups in which he has posted double figures in scoring up to five games, averaging 12.4 points on 65.7 percent made from the field across the contests.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (32.0) PTS: George (25.1) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Leonard (6.4) AST: Curry (6.4) AST: Leonard (5.8)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers will enter Wednesday’s tilt on the back end of a back-to-back after playing the San Antonio Spurs in Southern California the night before. The team currently sits at 5-2 on the young season, but their record is more impressive as all but one of their games have been against teams playoff teams from last season. Two of their wins have even come over the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference finalists Denver Nuggets. While still led by the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers made some notable offseason changes that make this a different squad from last season. Now at the helm is former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue, and joining the team is NBA Champion center Serge Ibaka. This Los Angeles club has shown early they are going to shoot the three-ball more than last season, and they are capable of making it too as they are in the top-10 in treys made and percentage from beyond the arc.