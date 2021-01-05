Dubs’ Splash and Defend Their Way to Win Over Kings

The Warriors finished with 23 three-pointers and hold Sacramento Kings to 37.5% shooting in 137-106 win.

Just 24 hours after an offensive outburst from Stephen Curry, the Dubs claimed their second victory in a row with a 137-106 win over the Sacramento Kings with a splash-filled night by the entire squad (23-for-43, 54.8 percent on three-pointers as a team) and holding the Kings to 37.5 shooting on field goals on the night.

The Warriors led this one wire-to-wire and set the tone early with in the exact way the game unfolded. The Warriors opened the game 8-0 with a monster dunk by rookie James Wiseman, then had Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. connect on back-to-back three-pointers.

By the end of the first quarter, all of the Dubs’ starters had a bucket. Stephen Curry was picking up where he left off after his 62-point night on Sunday, adding 11 points in the first 12 minutes with two treys. And on the other side of the ball, Golden State held Sacramento to just 28 percent from the field, giving the team a 37-20 lead at the end of the first frame.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 30 Curry - 9 Curry - 8 Oubre Jr. - 18 Paschall - 7 Green / Wiggins - 5 Wiggins - 16 Lee - 6 Paschall - 4



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Fox / Barnes - 18 Barnes / Bagley III - 9 Fox - 7 Hield - 10 Hield / Woodard II - 6 Guy - 5 3 Tied - 8 Joseph - 5 Joseph - 4 More Stats | Highlights

The Dubs continued rolling, posting three more 30-point quarters, extending their streak to eight straight quarters with 30-or-more points through their last two games.

As noted, Oubre Jr. started his night off with a splash. He was coming off of a 17-point night on Sunday, but Oubre Jr. had his best game yet as Warrior, finishing with 18 points along with two blocks. After starting the season 2-of-30 on his three-point shots, he connected for 4-of-6 from beyond the arc on Monday.

Curry finished the night flirting with a triple-double in just 31 minutes played and sitting through the fourth quarter, posting 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Eric Paschall also extended his streak of consecutive games with double-digit scoring off the bench up to five with a 14-point, seven-rebound night; he splashed two three-pointers on the night as well.

Not to be outdone off the bench were Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole. Like Paschall, they also connected for multiple three-pointers off the bench. Mulder was a perfect 4-for-4 on his three pointers for 12 points, and Poole finished 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in an eight-point night.

Next up for the squad: not one but two matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers as the Warriors enter their second set of back-to-back games against the same opponent. The two-game series tips off Wednesday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN) with another one closely following on Friday night.