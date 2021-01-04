Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 1/4/21

The Dubs wrap up their first back-to-back of the 2020-21 season with a Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

RIGHT BACK AT IT

Following an electric display from Stephen Curry in a Sunday night win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors are right back at it with a Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings. This will wrap up the Dubs’ first back-to-back of the season, with the squad scheduled to play seven back-to-back sets in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign. Though the Warriors and Kings clashed twice during the preseason, this will be the first time the two clubs meet for a regular season matchup.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry posted a 62-point performance and James Wiseman logged his first career double-double in the Dubs’ 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 3-3 3-3 8th in West 9th in West PTS: 113.0 (11th) PTS: 111.3 (15th) REB: 44.7 (16th) REB: 46.3 (11th) AST: 21.3 (29th) AST: 22.5 (24th)

LAST GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

SAC: Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee soreness), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

SAC: Tyrese Haliburton (left wrist bone bruise) and DaQuan Jeffries (left ankle sprain) are out. Team Notes

CAN’T STOP CURRY

Stephen Curry is fresh off setting new highs in both his career and in the history of Chase Center, tallying a career-high 62-point performance on 18-of-31 from the field and 8-of-16 from three-point range on Sunday night. Curry’s 62-point scoring display marked the highest single-game output thus far in the NBA this season. Since start of the 2020-21 campaign, Curry has led the Dubs in points and assists in every game this season. He is currently averaging 32.3 points per game, second league-wide only to James Harden (37.0) of the Houston Rockets. The two-time MVP recently became just the third player in NBA history to reach the plateau of 2,500 three-pointers made, as well as surpassed Hall of Famer Rick Barry (1,6447) for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (32.3) PTS: Fox (21.0) REB: Wiseman (6.5) REB: Holmes (9.3) AST: Curry (6.2) AST: Fox (6.2)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Sacramento Kings enter Monday’s matchup at 3-3 and with three players in their starting five who average over 15 points per game: De’Aaron Fox (21.0), Buddy Hield (16.8) and former Warrior Harrison Barnes (16.3). Though Dub Nation has seen plenty of Hield’s range through his 15 career games against the Dubs in which he made 48 and shot 45.7 percent form beyond the arc, the Kings do not highlight the three-ball; this team is 29th in the league in treys attempted and made. Do not let that fool you though as Sacramento makes up for it in the interior where they rank among the top-10 teams in the NBA in two-point shots and put up over 111 points per game.