Warriors Drop Home Opener to Trail Blazers

The Warriors couldn't keep up with the hot-shooting Trail Blazers in Friday's 123-98 loss at Chase Center.

The second season of Warriors basketball at Chase Center tipped off on Friday, but the Trail Blazers spoiled the Warriors’ New Year’s Night party by handing the Dubs a 123-98 defeat.

The cliché of first home after a long road trip is a struggle certainly rang true for the Dubs. Tipping off a seven-game homestand after playing four road games against Eastern Conference opponents, the Warriors struggled to make shots early and played an overwhelming majority of the game trailing by double digits.

Draymond Green made his season debut after sitting out the first four games of the season and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the 3-point marksmanship displayed by the Trail Blazers.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 26 Curry - 8 Curry - 5 Wiggins - 15 Lee - 7 Green - 4 Paschall - 13 Wiseman - 5 Toscano-Anderson - 3



POR Points Rebounds Assists Lillard - 34 Covington - 11 Lillard - 8 McCollum - 28 Jones - 8 McCollum - 4 Anthony - 18 Nurkic - 8 Jones - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Portland made seven of their first eight 3-pointers, including a perfect 4-for-4 start by CJ McCollum, helping the Trail Blazers get out to a 20-point lead nine minutes into the game.

But the Warriors’ bench would get the team back in the game. After not playing the last two games, Kent Bazemore came off the bench for the Dubs and hit consecutive 3-pointers. His eight points in the opening period quadrupled his total season output going into the game, and second-year forward Eric Paschall took the torch in the second quarter. Last year’s All-Rookie First Team selection made three shots in the first two minutes of the period, and he went into the break with nine points.

After going into the half down by 12, the Warriors got as close as nine points down in the third quarter before Damian Lillard took over the game, scoring 13 of his game-high 34 points during a 22-7 Portland run that put the game away for the Blazers.

Lillard and McCollum combined to make 10 3-pointers as Portland shot 20-for-43 on 3-pointers for the game, while the Warriors shot just 7-for-35 from distance.

Now 2-3 on the season, the Warriors will meet the Blazers (3-2) again on Sunday as their seven-game homestand continues.

DUB HUB DEBUT

In addition to this game marking the Warriors’ home opener, it also marked the debut of the Dub Hub. With fans unable to attend the game at Chase Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic, select members of Dub Nation still had the opportunity to get up close and personal to the action via a virtual fan experience. From the comfort of their own home, the Dub Hub participants had unique viewing experiences into the game in an online watch party environment, plus they were featured on digital displays courtside on Chase Center. For more information on the Dub Hub and how to join for a future game, click here.