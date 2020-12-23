Game Preview: Warriors at Pistons - 12/29/20

The Warriors face off against the Detroit Pistons in Motor City on Tuesday.

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD

The Dubs face the Pistons twice in the span of 33 days, and it starts with a Tuesday tipoff in Detroit. This will be the fourth and final game of the Warriors’ season-opening road trip in which the squad is coming off the heels of their first win of the season. Following the Motor City matchup on Tuesday, the Warriors return home for a seven-game homestand to begin the new year.

LAST TIME OUT

Damion Lee’s game-winning three gave the Warriors a 129-128 victory over the Bulls in Chicago on Sunday, marking the Dubs’ first win of the 2020-21 campaign. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DET 1-2 0-2 12th in West 12th in East PTS: 109.0 (19th) PTS: 110.0 (17th) REB: 43.7 (19th) REB: 50.5 (4th) AST: 21.7 (27th) AST: 26.5 (11th)

LAST GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and James Wiseman

DET: Blake Griffin, Delon Wright, Killian Hayes, Jerami Grant, and Mason Plumleey INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (right foot soreness) and Alen Smailagic (right knee soreness) are TBD. Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

DET: Blake Griffin (left knee, injury management) and Derrick Rose (rest) are out. Jahlil Okafor (right ankle sprain) is questionable and Sekou Doumbouya (right foot soreness) is probable. Team Notes

JTA’S TWO-WAY PLAY

Recently signed to a two-way contract, Juan Toscano-Anderson made his first start of the season on Sunday night, finishing with five points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes of play. The forward’s contributions went beyond the box score categories, as his energy, hustle and craftiness were on display for several key possessions, including drawing a charge on Bulls star guard Zach LaVine at the end of the first half. “Juan has been fantastic,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared, “He’s just one of those guys that understands the game at a really, really deep level…He's a little bit like Draymond (Green) in that his brain is on high alert at all times at both ends of the floor. I'm a huge fan.” Regardless of when Draymond Green returns to action for the Dubs, Toscano-Anderson is looking to make the most of his minutes.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DET PTS: Curry (25.0) PTS: Griffin (20.5) REB: Oubre Jr. (7.7) REB: Plumlee (8.5) AST: Curry (7.3) AST: Plumlee (5.5)

DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

The Detroit Pistons sit in a similar situation as the Warriors as a team that is seeking their flow and identity in the early part of the 2020-21 NBA campaign. After an offseason full of roster changes, seven of the 11 players that have hit the floor for the Pistons over their first two games are new to the squad this season. The Pistons are deep in length with 10 players on their roster listed at 6-foot-8-inches tall or more. Among that group is six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA Team honoree Blake Griffin, who is the team’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game. Veteran center Mason Plumlee leads the club with 8.5 rebounds and forward Jerami Grant joins the Pistons after a breakout performance with the Nuggets in the 2020 postseason. The Pistons have lost their first two games of the season and will be playing on the back end of a back-to-back following a Monday evening matchup in Atlanta.