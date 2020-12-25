Dubs Fall on Christmas Day to Bucks

Curry, Wiseman Combine for 33 Points in Road Loss
Posted: Dec 25, 2020

The Warriors struggled to get their shots to fall in Friday’s Christmas Day matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks as they dropped the holiday contest 138-99. The Dubs finished 34-for-99 (34.3 percent) on their field goals and 10-for-45 (22.2 percent) on three-pointers, while the Bucks had the hot hands and made 20 of their 37 three-pointers on a 54-percent day from beyond the arc.

Now 0-2 on the 72-game season, the Warriors continue their season-opening road trip in Chicago when they face the Bulls in a Sunday evening matchup (5 p.m., NBCSBA).

