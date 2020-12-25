Dubs Fall on Christmas Day to Bucks

Stephen Curry and James Wiseman finishes with points 33 combined points in _____ loss to Bucks on Christmas Day.

The Warriors struggled to get their shots to fall in Friday’s Christmas Day matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks as they dropped the holiday contest 138-99. The Dubs finished 34-for-99 (34.3 percent) on their field goals and 10-for-45 (22.2 percent) on three-pointers, while the Bucks had the hot hands and made 20 of their 37 three-pointers on a 54-percent day from beyond the arc.

Now 0-2 on the 72-game season, the Warriors continue their season-opening road trip in Chicago when they face the Bulls in a Sunday evening matchup (5 p.m., NBCSBA).