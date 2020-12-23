Game Preview: Warriors at Bucks - 12/25/20

The Warriors meet the Milwaukee Bucks for a Christmas Day matchup.

MVP MEETUP IN MILWAUKEE

Following an Opening Night loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors continue their season-opening Eastern Conference road trip with a Christmas Day game in Milwaukee. It has been nearly a whole calendar year since these two squads last met back on Jan. 8 at Chase Center when the Dubs were handed a 107-98 loss, but both teams enter the 2020-21 season with many new faces around their two two-time MVPs in Stephen Curry (2015, 2016) and Milwaukee’s reigning recipient in Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020).

LAST TIME OUT

Only Stephen Curry (20 points), James Wiseman (19) and Andrew Wiggins (13) scored in double figures for the Warriors as the Dubs struggled to keep up with the Nets trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert (68 combined points) in Tuesday’s 125-99 loss in Brooklyn » Full Recap

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall and James Wiseman

MIL: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brooke Lopez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee soreness) is TBD. Draymond Green (right foot soreness) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

MIL: D.J. Augustin (left calf) is doubtful. Team Notes

STEPHEN CURRY’S LATEST LANDMARKS

Stephen Curry appeared in his 700th career regular season game on Tuesday, becoming the sixth player in Warriors history to appear in at least 700 regular season games, joining elite company in Chris Mullin, Nate Thurmond, Jeff Mullins, Paul Arizin and Al Attles. Curry, who also crossed the 24,000 regular season minute mark for his career, is now in his 12th season with the Warriors, which trails only Chris Mullin’s 13 seasons for the most in franchise history.

Game 1 Game 700 pic.twitter.com/A8r2WDhMvZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2020

MILWAUKEE SCOUTING REPORT

After opening their season in Boston on Wednesday, the Bucks will host the Warriors for their home opener. Anchored by two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee is looking to take a step forward this season after falling to the Heat in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Last season, Milwaukee had the NBA’s best defensive rating (102.5 points allowed per 100 possessions), and they can potentially be better this season with the addition of Jrue Holiday. The Bucks acquired the two-time All-Defensive team honoree this past offseason, and he joins Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, and another standout defender in Khris Middleton. The trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday have combined for seven All-Star honors, and that trio will look to lead the Bucks to greener pastures this season.