Warriors Shine in Preseason Finale

Stephen Curry got hot in the third quarter and the Warriors picked up the win in their preseason finale.

The Warriors saved their best preseason performance for last, picking up a 113-109 win in Sacramento on Thursday night in the final tuneup before Tuesday’s season opener in Brooklyn.

Four different Warriors players players made at least two 3-pointers in the first half alone, and the Dubs knocked down of their 20 of their 43 threes for the game.

Of course, when there’s a splash party, Stephen Curry is pretty much always invited, and he certainly showed up in this one. Fresh off of a 29-points-in-28-minutes performance on Tuesday against the Kings, the two-time MVP took 46 seconds longer to reach that point total on Thursday. After making just two of his 10 shots to start the game, Curry heated up in the third quarter. He had seven straight points during a 12-2 Warriors spurt to open the third period, including one of his six made 3-pointers in the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 29 Chriss - 12 Curry - 3 Oubre - 22 Wanamaker - 7 Wiggins - 3 Wiggins - 19 Looney - 7 Looney - 3



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Barnes - 19 Whiteside - 9 Fox - 13 Whiteside - 12 Bjelica - 8 Guy - 3 Hield - 11 2 Tied - 5 7 Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

Although Curry took over the third quarter, it was the play of Andrew Wiggins that sparked the Dubs early. Wiggins had his best performance of the preseason, making his first five shots and finishing the game with 19 points, three blocks and three assists before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.

stepback oh so smooth pic.twitter.com/pHPqbweGpB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2020

Kelly Oubre Jr. also had his best game of the preseason, shooting 8-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-6 on 3-pointers to finish with 22 points. Oubre combined with Curry and Wiggins to go 13-for-26 from downtown.

The Warriors took a three-point lead into halftime and pushed their advantage to double figures in the third quarter behind Curry’s flurry and a follow-up slam by Oubre. Sacramento threatened to get back in the game early in the fourth quarter but more 3-point shooting from the Dubs kept them in control before Sacramento made it more respectable in the final minutes of the game.

After a 2-1 preseason for the Dubs, they’ll now shift their attention to the regular season that starts on Tuesday in Brooklyn (4 p.m. | TNT).