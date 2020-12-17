Pregame Notes: Warriors Set for Preseason Finale Tonight at Sacramento

Tonight’s game is the preseason finale for both teams. The Warriors are 1-1 in the exhibition slate, while Sacramento is 2-1. Following tonight’s game, the Warriors will open the NBA’s regular season in Brooklyn on Tuesday, while the Kings will open the season at Denver on Wednesday.



The Warriors also played the Kings in Sacramento on Tuesday night, falling 114-113 as Sacramento guard Kyle Guy made a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Kings past the Dubs. Stephen Curry had a game-high 29 points in 28 minutes.



The three preseason games this season are the fewest for the Warriors since 2011 when they played two games, both against the Sacramento Kings due to the league lockout.



Including this preseason, this is the fourth time in five years the Warriors and Kings will meet in the preseason. Last year the two teams did not have a preseason meeting after three straight years.



Prior to this preseason, the last time the Warriors faced the Kings in the preseason was in 2018... The Warriors defeated the Kings, 122-94, at KeyArena in Seattle on October 5, 2018.



Prior to this preseason, this is the first time since 2013 that the Warriors are playing the Kings in Sacramento... The Kings won that meeting, 91-90, on October 23, 2013... The previous three meetings were in Seattle (2018), Oakland (2017) and San Jose (2016).

VS. SACRAMENTO

The Warriors and Kings will meet once during the first half of the 2020-21 regular season, January 4 at Chase Center.



Sacramento has won the last three regular season meetings against Golden State after the Warriors had won the previous five matchups.



Kings Head Coach Luke Walton was an assistant coach for the Warriors for two seasons (2014-15 - 2015-16)... Led the 2015-16 Warriors to a 39-4 start as interim head coach while Head Coach Steve Kerr recovered from back surgery.



Kings Assistant Coach Alvin Gentry was the associate head coach for Steve Kerr's coaching staff in 2014-15. Gentry was the head coach of the Suns (2008-09 and 2009-10) when Kerr was the general manager.



Warriors guard/forward Kent Bazemore played for the Kings last season, appearing in 25 games (all as a reserve), averaging 10.3 points (.418 FG%, .384 3P%, .733 FT%), 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals in 23.1 minutes per game.



Warriors forward Marquese Chriss was selected by his hometown Kings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft before being traded to the Phoenix Suns on Draft Night.



Kings forward Harrison Barnes, selected in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft, appeared in 307 games (246 starts), averaging 10.1 points (.446 FG%, .376 3P%, .739 FT%), 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 28.1 minutes per game in four seasons (2012-13 - 2015-16) with the Warriors.



Kings forward Glenn Robinson III played for the Warriors last season, appearing in 48 games (all starts), averaging 12.9 points (.481 FG%, .400 3P%, .851 FT%), 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, in 31.6 minutes per game before being traded along with Alec Burks to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2020 second round draft pick (via Dallas, which became the pick used to select Nico Mannion), a 2021 second round draft pick (via Denver) and a 2022 second round draft pick (via Toronto).

UPCOMING SEASON NOTES

The 2020-21 season marks the Warriors’ 75th season and their 59th in the Bay Area... The Warriors (then in Philadelphia) were among the original 11 teams in the inaugural 1946-47 season.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020-21 regular season schedule has been reduced to 72 games, tentatively scheduled to begin on December 22, 2020.



The 2020-21 season opener at Brooklyn marks the Warriors' first regular season game played since March 10, 2020 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, a span of 287 days.



Golden State finished the 2019-20 season with a 15-50 record, ending a streak of seven consecutive playoff appearances, including five straight trips to the NBA Finals... The largest win improvement from one season to the next in Warriors franchise history is 24, as the 2011-12 Warriors went 23-43 and then improved to 47-35 in 2012-13, beginning their franchise-record streak of seven straight playoff appearances.



The Warriors have 11 players on this season’s team that played for Golden State last season.



Stephen Curry has played 11 seasons with the Warriors, currently tied with Al Attles and Nate Thurmond; only Chris Mullin has played more seasons with the Warriors franchise with 13.



Curry has logged 23,999 career minutes... He is currently ranked fifth all-time on the Warriors franchise all-time minutes played list.



Last season, due to injuries, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins did not play together in a game... Wiggins, acquired by the Warriors in a trade with Minnesota on February 6, 2020 played with Curry only once (3/5 vs. Toronto) and Green three times (2/10 vs. Miami, 2/12 at Phoenix and 2/20 vs. Houston).



The Warriors' franchise-record streak of seven-consecutive playoff appearances came to an end in 2091-20... The previous time the Warriors missed the postseason was in 2011-12.



In 2019-20 the Warriors used 33 different starting lineups - the most since a franchise record-high 49 in 2009-10 (starters were first tracked in 1970-71), according to the Elias Sports Bureau... The 33 different starting lineups were the sixth-most used in a single season... In 2018-19, 20 different starting lineups were used; 27 in 2017-18.

KLAY THOMPSON INJURY UPDATE

On November 25, 2020, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery to repair a torn right Achilles. The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Thompson sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Thompson, 30, suffered the injury while working out in the Los Angeles area on November 18. A three-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star, Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season after suffering a torn left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals (June 13, 2019). He has appeared in 615 regular season games during his nine-year NBA career, averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.

BAZEMORE'S BACK

Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers' first free agent signing after being promoted to general manager in April 2012 was Kent Bazemore. Bazemore appeared in 105 games in one-and-a-half seasons with the Warriors (2012-13 - 2013-14) before playing for the Lakers, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Kings. Last season, playing for the Trail Blazers and Kings, the eight-year veteran appeared in a total of 68 games (21 starts), averaging 8.8 points (.375 FG%, .327 3P%, .806 FT%), 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.8 minutes per game. Prior to last season, Bazemore had averaged double figures in scoring in the previous four seasons, all with Atlanta. Bazemore is reunited with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

CURRY, ELDER STATESMAN

The 2020-21 season will mark the 12th in the NBA career of Stephen Curry. Only Chris Mullin (13 seasons) has played more seasons for the Warriors franchise. Curry, Al Attles and Paul Arizin are the only Warriors that played every game of their NBA career with the Warriors franchise. Among active players, Curry trails only Miami's Udonis Haslem (entering 18th season) as the player with the longest tenure with only one team.

IMPROVING OUBRE JR.

Acquired by the Warriors in an offseason trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick (top 20 protected) and a 2021 second-round pick (via Denver), Kelly Oubre Jr. has improved every season, increasing his scoring average each season by over 2.0 points per game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Oubre Jr. is among the six players that increased their scoring average over 2.0 points per game year-to-year four times in their first five seasons, the longest such streak in NBA history.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Rookie Nico Mannion was selected out of the University of Arizona by the Warriors in the second round (48th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft. His father, Pace Mannion, was selected by the Warriors in the second round (43rd overall) of the 1983 NBA Draft and played six seasons in the NBA with six teams - Golden State, Utah, New Jersey, Milwaukee, Detroit and Atlanta. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Mannions became the fourth father-son duo to be drafted by the same team in NBA history, joining Allie McGuire and Al McGuire (Knicks), Jerian Grant and Harvey Grant (Wizards) and TJ Leaf and Brad Leaf (Pacers).